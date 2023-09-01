Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Gabon, Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

AU suspends Gabon

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council yesterday suspended Central African Country Gabon where soldiers took over government on Wednesday.

The junta will on Monday inaugurate its leader, Gen. Brice Nguema as the “transitional president of the troubled country.

But Gabon’s main opposition, the Alternance 2023 coalition, wants the coup leaders to declare it as the winner of Saturday’s disputed presidential election.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was named winner of the poll , was overthrown by soldiers on Wednesday, hours after the country’s electoral body declared him re-elected for another term of seven years.

While Ondimba’s ouster and detention drew international condemnations, the Gabonese trooped to the streets hailing the soldiers for ending the Bongo family’s almost 56 years in power.

After a meeting of its Peace and Security Council on the situation, the AU said it had decided to “suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of its organs and institutions”.

Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

The military high command has said troops have killed no fewer than 39 terrorists and arrested 157 during various operations across the country.

The command also said troops rescued no fewer than 109 kidnapped victims between August 21 and 31, 2023.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while addressing journalists on military operations in the country in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Troops of tion Safe Haven recovered three AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one Dane gun, and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo. Troops neutralised two gunmen, rescued three hostages, and arrested 15 criminal suspects.

Palliative: Jigawa to Distribute N3.8bn Food items

The Jigawa State Government has set aside N3.8 billion for the purchase of essential food items for distribution across all 27 local government councils, as part of the measures to allete suffering caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

The Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmad, who briefed the press after a meeting said, the meeting resulted in key resolutions aimed at alleting challenges posed by recent policy changes and boosting the agricultural sector.

He said in response to the challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidies and recognising the need to ease the burden on its citizens, the State Executive Council decided to take proactive steps to distribute food items to the needy.

AGF, CBN gov threatened with arrest for shunning Reps probe

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the non-remittance of money to the National Housing Fund and the utilisation of funds from 2011 to date, on Thursday, warned that the chief executive officers who failed to honour its invitation risk being subpoenaed.

The committee consequently gave the defaulting banks till Thursday next week to appear before it with all the required information.

It also insisted that the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, and the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Folashodun Shonubi must next Thursday appear in person before the panel.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Musa Bagos who disclosed this at Thursday’s sitting of the committee frowned at the attitude of CEOs who would always give excuses that they have travelled out of the country whenever they were invited to appear before the parliament.

