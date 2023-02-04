Today’s Headlines: ATinubu: Emefiele won’t release new Naira notes till March, arrest him now – Fani-Kayode, 2023: Wike ordered his loyalists, aides, Rivers LG chairmen to support Tinubu – Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arrest Emefiele Now–Fani-Kayode

A spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the removal and arrest of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, Goodwin Emefiele.

There are insinuations at the camp of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu that the move by the apex bank was targeted at frustrating the party during the forthcoming elections.

The CBN governor had several times, debunked the allegations, stressing that the move has no political motives.

But Fani-Kayode in a tweet on his official handle on Friday said Emefiele wants to scuttle the election by causing chaos the currency crisis.

The tweet reads, “Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election.

Wike Ordered His Loyalist to Support Tinubu

The Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, has accused the state Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering his loyalists and followers to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Sekido disclosed this while reacting to the revocation of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the Rivers State government. The state government in January approved the venue for the event scheduled to hold on February 11 but later revoked the approval. However, Sekibo said Wike ordered all local government chairmen, his cabinet members, his aides, and executives to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

A letter dated February 1, 2022, by Sekibo reads partly: “We are aware that by credible information reaching us that Governor Wike has directed his loyalists, including all local government Chairmen, special adviser, commissioners, party executives at the state and local government level, and all other appointees to work for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, even though you have not dared to boldly announce same to the people of Rivers State.”

Why CBN Governor Emefiele must resign now

A group of Concern Citizens of Sokoto State (CCSS) has said the performance of put up by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria during his recent appearance before a committee of House of Representatives showed he did not deserve to stay in office a day longer.

The group which said it came to the conclusion after reviewing the whole episode of Emefiele’s meeting with the members of the House of Representatives therefore urged the CBN Governor to resign from office within seven days or face legal action.

Just in: Buhari meets APC governors behind closed-door

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

The governors of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger are present in the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it will not be unconnected with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap policy and how to address the agitations that have greeted the policy.

