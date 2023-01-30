Today’s Headlines: Atiku’s Wife Urges Nigerians To Vote Wisely, 4 Injured In Osun auto Accident

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Titi, the wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be misled by making the right choice in the 2023 general election.

Titi said this at a stage play and mostra fotografica of her husband titled ‘Odyssey of the Man Atiku’, presented by the Directorate, Support Groups of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) in Abuja on Sunday.

She described Abubakar as the right man to rescue Nigeria from it current challenges, urging Nigerians, especially youths yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for her husband.

4 injured in Osun auto accident

Four people escaped death in an accident on the Akure-Ilesa highway, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun.

Mr Henry Benamaisai, the Osun Sector Commander, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi.

According to him, the accident happened on Sunday around 6:10 p.m. in the Igbalajewa area of Osun, about 10 kilometres from the FRSC base at Ipetu-Ijesa.

He stated that reckless driving caused a head-on collision between a white Howo commercial truck with licence plate AKD 123 XV and another white Howo commercial tanker with licence plate T 1239 LA.

My Support Was For Osinbajo, Not Tinubu – Naja’atu

Naja’atu Mohammed, a politician and renowned activist recently resigned as a Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. She speaks with DIRISU YAKUBU on dumping the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and why the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a disaster waiting to happen, among others

At what point did it occur to you to part ways with the APC presidential campaign council, where you oversaw civil society organisations?

Fayemi sues Ekiti ex-commissioner for defamation, demands N500m

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has filed a N500m suit against a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Kayode Otitoju, and Arise Television for alleged defamation and malicious airing of offending broadcast against him.

In the suit, HAD/10/2023, filed before an Ekiti State High Court on January 25, 2023, Fayemi is demanding N250m from Otitoju and another N250m Arise TV for alleged defamation statements made by the politician as an analyst on the television station on November 22, 2022.

According to the Writ of Summons of the suit made available to journalists on Sunday, Fayemi through his lawyer, Mr Babatunde Oke, is demanding a retraction of the defamatory statements aired against him by the first defendant (Otitoju) while appearing as an analyst on day, a programme of the second Defendant (Arise TV).

