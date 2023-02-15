This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku’s Victory Will Shock Wike—Fidelis Tapgun, Watch Out For New Nigeria–Oyedepo

Atiku’s victory will shock Wike and others, says Tapgun

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed confidence that the PDP will win the forthcoming presidential poll.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Tapgun knocked the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP stalwarts, who had refused to work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He said despite Wike’s opposition and attempts to frustrate Atiku’s ambition, the Rivers State governor would be shocked by the number of votes Atiku would garner even in Rivers State.

Tapgun, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, stated this in Jos on Monday, while fielding questions from journalists against the background of the crisis between Atiku and the G-5 governors, led by Wike. The PDP had on Monday announced the cancellation of its presidential rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, saying Atiku’s supporters were being constantly attacked in the state.

Watch out for new Nigeria – Bishop Oyedepo prays against war

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections will give birth to a new Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Oyedepo who spoke during the ongoing prayer and fasting organized for peaceful and credible polls said the spiritual exercise would bring change to the nation. The popular clergy also prayed against any outbreak of war in the country, saying the country shall not “experience war”.

He said, “Watch out, a new Nigeria emerges. The majority of Nigerians believe there is no way to change Nigeria. Including Church people, including pastors. They just believe it is over. “God couldn’t have called this emergency after 3 days of prayer and fasting for nothing. God doesn’t waste time. God hates waste. So these three days must lead to a change in this country.

Sanusi visits Kano 3 Years after the dethronement

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the state for the first time since his dethronement. Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him three years ago.

Source: Vanguard News

Sanusi, it was gathered, visited Kano to greet his mother on his way to Dutse, Jigawa State capital. The former Kano emir is also expected to pay a condolence visit to the emirate over the recent death of its Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi. He is also expected to congratulate the new emir, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

Sanusi II also visited his mother’s residence along the Ibrahim Dabo Road in the Kano metropolis. He welcomed many well-wishers at the mother’s residence. The 14th Fulani emir of Kano was banished to Loko and Awe in Nasarawa state after the dethronement.

Kano traders, okada riders defy Ganduje’s order on old notes

There was confusion in Kano on Wednesday as traders and commercial tricycle operators rejected the old naira notes in defiance of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s earlier threat.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Recall that the Kano State Government had, on Tuesday, warned that it would not hesitate to revoke the operational licenses of major business owners or take action on anyone who refuses to accept the old naira notes as a means of transaction. A cross-section of tricycle operators, who spoke to The PUNCH on the situation, said their decision to reject the old notes was because commercial banks in the city had also stopped accepting the old notes.

One of the commercial tricycle operators, who gave his name as Lawan, said he stopped collecting the old notes from passengers because he was not sure whether his boss (owner of the tricycle) would accept the same after work hours. “I give a daily balance of N2,500 to my boss. So, with the uncertainty surrounding the old naira notes, one has to be careful in accepting them,” he said.

