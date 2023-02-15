Today’s Headlines: Atiku’s Victory Will Shock Wike—Fidelis Tapgun, Amaechi Absent As Tinubu Arrive Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s victory will shock Wike and others, says Tapgun

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed confidence that the PDP will win the forthcoming presidential poll.

Source: Punch papers

Tapgun knocked the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP stalwarts, who had refused to work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He said despite Wike’s opposition and attempts to frustrate Atiku’s ambition, the Rivers State governor would be shocked by the number of votes Atiku would garner even in Rivers State.

Tapgun, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, stated this in Jos on Monday, while fielding questions from journalists against the background of the crisis between Atiku and the G-5 governors, led by Wike. The PDP had on Monday announced the cancellation of its presidential rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, saying Atiku’s supporters were being constantly attacked in the state.

Amaechi is absent as Tinubu, and Shettima arrive in Rivers for a rally

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Port Harcourt, in continuation of their campaign for the presidency.

Source: Punch papers

The duo arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium for the party’s presidential rally around 4 pm. However, the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was conspicuously absent from the event. Tinubu danced and waved to the cheering crowd before proceeding to the podium.

Earlier, the former governors of Ekiti and Edo states, Dr . Kayode Fayemi and Adams Oshiomhole respectively, with the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, arrived in Port Harcourt for the presidential rally.

Sanusi visits Kano 3 Years after the dethronement

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the state for the first time since his dethronement. Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him three years ago.

Source: Vanguard

Sanusi, it was gathered, visited Kano to greet his mother on his way to Dutse, Jigawa State capital. The former Kano emir is also expected to pay a condolence visit to the emirate over the recent death of its Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi. He is also expected to congratulate the new emir, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

Sanusi II also visited his mother’s residence along the Ibrahim Dabo Road in the Kano metropolis. He welcomed many well-wishers at the mother’s residence. The 14th Fulani emir of Kano was banished to Loko and Awe in Nasarawa state after the dethronement.

PDP refuses to sign INEC Peace Accord in Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has refused to sign the peace accord organized by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Gombe state. The Peace Accord was organized by the Commission in collaboration with Inter-agency consultative committee on election security on Wednesday.

Source: Vanguard

The PDP Chairman in the state, Maj. Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe (retd.), said the police have failed to protect the party and its facilities in the state. He claimed the party’s governorship candidate, Muhammad Barde, was the “most attacked gubernatorial candidate in the state”.

He said, “Our decline to sign is a decision of the leadership of the party at the state level. All of you are aware of what has been happening to the PDP in terms of attacks on facilities. We have reported officially to all the security agencies, especially the lead security agency, but nothing was done and that is why you have seen our gubernatorial candidate is not here. I don’t blame him for not coming, I have come as party chairman.

