Today’s Headlines: Atiku’s petition filled with contradictions, confusion, Tinubu tells court;Kyari takes charge as APC boss, NWC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings indefinitely

Atiku’s petition filled with contradictions, confusion, Tinubu tells court

President Bola Tinubu says Atiku Abubakar’s petition challenging his victory at the 25 February presidential election is fraught with “repetitions, contradictions and confusion.”

Mr Tinubu’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun, is urging the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to dismiss Atiku’s suit for lack of “substance.”

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the disputed election, is praying the court to nullify Mr Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku and the PDP jointly filed the petition at the court, accusing Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, of manipulating the entire election in favour of Mr Tinubu.

They also argued that INEC declined to upload the polling units results of the presidential election to the result viewing portal (IREV) in real time as stipulated in the election guidlines. This, they said, created the avenue for Mr Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to interfere with the votes.

Kyari takes charge as APC boss, NWC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings indefinitely

Following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, yesterday, officially assumed the position in acting capacity.

Kyari, who confirmed Adamu’s resignation after a marathon National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja, announced that the proposed National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) earlier scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday have been postponed indefinitely.

He equally announced that part of the resolutions taken during the NWC meeting was for the hitherto Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, to step in as acting national secretary following the resignation of Iyiola Omisore.

He told newsmen: “As members of the NWC of the APC, we are here to address you to the happenings and recent developments regarding the party. The NWC wishes to inform you about the resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“With this development and according to the constitution of the APC, it is now incumbent on my humble self, Senator Abubakar Kyari, as deputy national chairman (North) to assume the office of the acting national chairman of the APC. Subsequently also, the deputy national secretary, Festus Fuantar, will now assume the office of the acting National Secretary of the APC.

APC Begins Search For New National Chairman

With the resignation of erstwhile embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the presidency and top leaders of the party have embarked on consultations among party bigwigs for his replacement.

Deputy national chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who took charge of the party in acting capacity yesterday, announced Adamu’s exit immediately after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Kyari also announced the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was said to have tendered his resignation letter after he was barred from attending the emergency NWC.

Omisore who arrived in the party secretariat shortly after the commencement of the meeting stormed out of the party secretariat without speaking with journalists.

The deputy national secretary, Festus Fuanter, took over as acting national secretary of the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Reps Seek Space Force To Tackle Cybercrimes

The House of Representatives has called for the setting up of a full-fledged Defence Space Force to adequately handle potential threats from cyber space and provide intelligence support to other services.

The lawmakers have also urged the Service Chiefs to effectively collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure that all security threats are completely neutralised, so that Nigerians can live peacefully.

The House ad-hoc committee screening the service chief nominees made these demands yesterday during the screening exercise with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa and Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who were later joined by the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Speaking before the screening went closed, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee Hon. Babajimi Benson said the 10th House will provide the necessary legislative framework to the current government in its quest to ensure that Nigerians live in peace.

Science Education: Funding Rural Area Secondary Schools In Bayelsa State

Unlike many states of the federation that are accessible and grapple less with infrastructure, the Bayelsa rural area is 80 per cent riverine and struggling with much needed access and funding to procure laboratory equipment for secondary schools in the riverine communities.

Based on the data and visitations by officials of the State Ministry of Education, over 200 secondary schools lack proper science laboratory equipment, a necessity to improve science based education in the rural areas.

To this end, groups including the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) are assisting in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curricula in secondary schools across the country, with special focus on the girl child in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The partnership with the association was launched under the “STEM-it-out-4girls” campaign with the theme: ‘Interest and Proficiency in STEM’.

