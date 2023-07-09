Today’s Headlines: Atiku’s camp warns Tinubu’s supporters against protests; Gunmen kill 24 in attack

Atiku’s camp warns Tinubu’s supporters against protests

The Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, from disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Shaibu, who handed down the warning in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, said the warning become imperative following what he alleged was a sponsored protest by Tinubu’s supporters against the report of the European Union Observer Mission to the 2023 General Elections.

Accessed to him, Tinubu’s supporters staged the protest at the EU head office in Abuja after the release of the report which revealed how the election failed the credibility test.

He said, “The EU report had scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low over the handling of the election. However, Tinubu’s surrogates, including his spokesman, Dele Alake; former activist Festus Keyamo; and Femi Fani-Kayode, who had also been implicated in the report, rejected the findings.

“A group of APC supporters subsequently stormed the EU headquarters and were given full police protection to carry out the demonstration.”

Gunmen Kill 24 In Fresh Attack

At least 24 people have been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Zaki Akpuuna 1 community of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals told our correspondent on the telephone that the gunmen were suspected bandits who have been terrorising the vicinity for a long time.

Witnesses also said that the attackers invaded two villages and that while killing people who were mostly young men, they set the villages ablaze.

A resident who declined his name on print said the attackers stormed the area on Saturday morning and started shooting sporadically, causing pandemonium.

He said that as the dust settled down, mangled bodies of those who fell to the attackers’ bullets were recovered.

“At least, 24 bodies have been recovered and the search is still on to find missing people,” the villager said.

Another indigene of the area said the bandits while fleeing the scene encountered the military and that there was an exchange of gunfire.

“The exact number of casualties will be more because the military and bandits are currently exchanging gunfire,” the witness added.

Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The decision was reached during the organization’s 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on Sunday. As the chairman, Tinubu will play a crucial role in leading the ECOWAS member-states toward economic development, political stability, and cooperation.

As the newly appointed chairman, Tinubu will collaborate closely with member states, regional institutions, and international partners to implement initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, regional trade integration, and social development. Additionally, he is expected to focus on strengthening the ECOWAS’ collective response to security threats and fostering closer cooperation among member states in addressing regional challenges.

Police reject bribe, arrest Idris Ayinla

tives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of July 8, 2023, arrested a suspected cultist identified as Idris Ayinla in Ikoyi.

The operatives recovered one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia from him.

The suspect, aged 33, alongside three other occupants were in a red Toyota Matrix with registration number EKY 638 EX, heading towards Oniru Beach when the operatives on routine patrol of Admiralty Road, Ikoyi flagged them down.

After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle. Sensing danger, the suspects all ran out of the car and one of them, Idris Ayinla, shot at the operatives while attempting to escape.

