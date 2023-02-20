Today’s Headlines: Atiku Will End Fuel Scarcity In Nigeria—Farah Dagogo, ANYC Promise Obi 5million Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Will End Fuel Scarcity In Nigeria—Dagogo

Mr. Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will put an end to perennial scarcity of petroleum products in the country if elected as President if elected as in the February 25 presidential election.

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Farah Dagogo gave this assurance while canvassing for vote for Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Sunday.

Dagogo who is representing Bonny-Degema federal constituency in the House of Representatives said Atiku is deeply concerned and determined to put an end to the perennial scarcity petrol and other sundry problems facing the country that have remained intractable.

Afenifere Youths Promise Obi 5million Votes

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the President in the February 25 election.

The National President of the council, Eniola Ojajuni, on Sunday, said this in Lagos.

Ojajuni disclosed that Obi had support of the group because of his records while he was governor of Anambra State.

Tinubu home’s raid: APC demands publisher’s arrest

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council has debunked a claim that N400bn was recovered when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided the home of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This was even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the online publisher who circulated the claim.

The APC PCC rebuttal came after the EFCC also denied carrying out any raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.

On Sunday, an online platform claimed in a report, that Tinubu forfeited N400bn old naira notes to operatives of the EFCC after one of his underground homes was raided.

Naira crisis: APC leaders eye sympathy votes for Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may end up becoming the biggest beneficiary of the naira notes change by the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to his campaigners.

Some chieftains of the APC have said Tinubu would be getting sympathy votes in the forthcoming presidential election, as the CBN policy was allegedly targeted at him.

Speaking with our correspondent in separate interviews on Sunday, Tinubu’s loyalists said the APC candidate has won the heart of the masses by openly opposing the Federal Government’s actions and inaction that seem to have caused hardships for the people.

