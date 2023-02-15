This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Wasted 8 Years Nigerians Gave North East–Shettima, G-5 Gov’s Not Dead- Wike

Atiku Wasted 8 Years Nigerians Gave North East – Shettima

Photo Credit: Leadership News

All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did nothing for the North-East region including his home State Adamawa during his eight years tenure as vice president between 2009 and 2007.

Shettima made the statement at the Yobe State APC zonal rally in Potiskum, the headquarters of Potiskum local government area.

He said the eight years of the former vice president was nothing but a waste of chance to the region as even the road leading to his hometown, Ganye was constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari when he was the PTF chairman and re-awarded by the Buhari administration.

G-5 Not Dead, We Are Set For Action On February 25 – Wike

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

Photo Credit: Google

He said no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet were anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the governorship campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East local government area of the State.

FG begins national food programme to tackle malnutrition

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Federal Government, in partnership with HarvestPlus, a global agricultural firm, on Tuesday, unveiled the first National Biofortification Recipe document, put together to help mitigate malnutrition across the country.

HarvestPlus leads a global movement that aims to rapidly scale up production and consumption of biofortified staple crops and foods made with them.

Speaking at the unveiling of the recipe in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar, said the document would provide adequate information for household food diversification, dietary diversity and healthy eating.

He said the commercialisation efforts of biofortified food crops programme by the government had paid off, as most of the food items had been tested and certified to be highly nutritious, and would serve as tool to addressing the micro-nutrient needs of Nigerians.

Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with substitute Kylian Mbappe denied a late equaliser by a marginal offside call.

The unmarked Coman swept in an Alphonso Davies cross eight minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, just as Mbappe was preparing to enter the fray on his return from injury after PSG had appeared devoid of ideas without their top scorer.

Mbappe, and the entire stadium, thought he had equalised with eight minutes remaining when he turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, but the goal was ruled out because the Portuguese full-back was just ahead of the last defender at the start of the move.

