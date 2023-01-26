Today’s Headlines: Atiku Wants His Children to Be As Rich as He Is-Achimugu, OBJ, Fayemi Meet Wike in Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Wants His Children to Be As Rich as Him-Achimugu

Mr. Michael Achimugu, a former aide to the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned Nigerians against voting for him in the forthcoming election, saying that he is not a man of honor.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Achimugu who spoke while featuring on a TV program on Wednesday said that Atiku’s presidency would be a disaster for Nigerians should Nigerians vote for him to become the president.

He said, “This man (Atiku) cannot honor the agreement. It is an indictment on Atiku because in 2019, he authorized me to write that book and I spent over N40 million publishing Nigeria’s almost best package in Dubai. He even mentioned May 29, 2020, after many failed promises as the day for the launching of that book and it never happened and we didn’t speak about it for two years.

Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state met with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Source: Vanguard

Obasanjo and Fayemi met with the Rivers governor on Thursday. The duo is attending the ongoing Port Harcourt International Conference 2023, which is currently held at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt. The summit is tagged, “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria.”

Peter Obi‘ll give priority to Nigeria’s housing needs— Mike

A chieftain of Labour Party (LP) Chief Mike Nwankwo says the housing needs of Nigerians especially the civil servants will be given priority if Peter Obi wins the Feb.25 presidential election.

Source: Vanguard

Nwankwo, a Director, Administration in the Peter Obi/Datti Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka. He said the LP envisaged massive provision of housing as key in the reduction of poverty as well as meeting the essential needs of citizens.

Nwankwo, a former managing director, of Anambra Housing Corporation during the tenure of Peter Obi, said under the LP administration, government workers must get houses. “We shall ensure that Nigerians especially civil servants will meet their housing needs before retirement as done in most advanced countries,” he said.

The election will birth a new Nigeria — Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed optimism for the creation of a new Nigeria, noting that previous major political parties had brought more pain than relief to the country.

Source: Punch papers

Obi spoke on Wednesday when his presidential campaign council arrived in Gombe State to solicit votes, noting that the solution is in the Labour Party.

Our correspondent reports that Obi earlier met with Gombe women at the International Hotel Conference Hall, where he sought their support, stressing that they should use their Permanent Voter Cards to bring the right change to the country. He told participants that, as mothers of the nation, they have a vital role to play by not only participating in politics but also directing their children to vote wisely in the 2023 election.

