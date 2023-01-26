Today’s Headlines: Atiku Wants His Children to Be As Rich as He Is-Achimugu, Chief Imam of Oyo, Mashood Ajokidero is dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Wants His Children to Be As Rich as Him-Achimugu

Mr. Michael Achimugu, a former aide to the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned Nigerians against voting for him in the forthcoming election, saying that he is not a man of honor.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Achimugu who spoke while featuring on a TV program on Wednesday said that Atiku’s presidency would be a disaster for Nigerians should Nigerians vote for him to become the president.

He said, “This man (Atiku) cannot honor the agreement. It is an indictment on Atiku because in 2019, he authorized me to write that book and I spent over N40 million publishing Nigeria’s almost best package in Dubai. He even mentioned May 29, 2020, after many failed promises as the day for the launching of that book and it never happened and we didn’t speak about it for two years.

Chief Imam of Oyo, Mashood Ajokidero is dead

The Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Mashood Abdul Ganiyy Adebayo Ajokidero III is dead.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST gathered that he died in the early hours of Thursday. A source close to the family said, “As salaam alaykum. InnaLillah wawannalaihu raajiun. We Announce The Demise of the Grand Chief Imam Of Oyo. May Almighty Allah grants him Jannatul FirdausAmen”.

Details of the death of the Islamic cleric are still scanty as of the time of filing this report.

Don’t heat-up polity, emulate other ex-Presidents — Lagos APC tells Obasanjo

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to shun acts and statements capable of heating the polity ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential polls.

Source: Vanguard

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, made the remarks at a forum at LTV ground, Ikeja, organized by the APC-Presudebrial Campaign Council, PCC, Lagos Media, and Publicity Committee, led by former Lagos State Commissioner fur Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Oladejo urged Obasanjo to concentrate on enjoying his retirement like other former heads of state and presidents of Nigeria, rather than heating the polity in the form of endorsement. APC maintained that there is no political relevance in the recent comment by Obasanjo in endorsing a Presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 presidential poll.

NAUTH doctors begin strike over attack on members

The Association of Resident Doctors of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, has commenced a five-day warning strike over the persistent assault of its members.

Source: Punch papers

The body said the strike takes effect from Wednesday, as it has shut down all medical services at the institution. It disclosed this in a press statement signed by the President, Dr. Ndukwe Chinw,e and General Secretary, D.r Egbue Obiora, after an emergency general meeting.

It added that the meeting had over 100 members in attendance. The group decried the incessant assaults and attacks by family members of patients at the hospital, which have been left unattended to. They lamented that one of its members on Sunday was brutally assaulted, humiliated, and tortured for over two hours by a deceased patient’s relatives, before the late intervention of the hospital security outfit and management.

