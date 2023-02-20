Today’s Headlines: Atiku vows to restructure Amnesty Programme, Nothing must happen to Buhari -PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku vows to restructure Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Source: Punch papers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised the people of Rivers State to restructure the Presidential Amnesty Programme if given elected in the February 25 election.

Atiku also promised that, as part of his recovery agenda for Nigeria, Rivers women would benefit from a special entrepreneurial funding in addition to being considered for appointments to various offices.

The presidential candidate of the PDP made these promises at the Rivers State stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday in Abuja.

Naira: Nothing must happen to Buhari, PDP youth leader warns APC.

Source: Punch papers.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress to be mindful of their utterances over the naira redesign policy being implemented by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

This is even as Osadolor warned APC chieftains to ensure that nothing untoward befalls the commander-in-chief.

He stated this in Benin City, the Edo State capital, late Sunday night at a townhall meeting organised for students and youth leaders to drum support for the presidential aspiration of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP.

Photo Credit: Google.

Stop Attacking Bank Staff, TUC Begs Nigerians.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has appealed to the public to stop attacking bank workers, saying they are also victims of the cash crisis facing the nation.

The Congress made the appeal in a statement signed by its President, Mr Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Toro, on Monday, in Lagos.

It said that bank and financial institution employees at junior and senior staff levels were mere workers who distribute only currencies made available to the various banks by the regulatory agencies.

You cannot demarket Rivers and expect our vote: Wike knocks Atiku.

Source: P. M. .

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said it is absurd for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to demarket Rivers State as unsafe, and yet want the people to vote for him on Saturday’s election.

The governor declared that Rivers’ electorate will cast their votes on the 25th February 2023 presidential election for the candidate trusted to be a unifier and committed to the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking at Ogbakiri junction in Emohua Local government Area, the venue of the flag-off of the reconstruction and dualization of Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction, Wike said nothing can dissuade him and Rivers voters from the decision they have taken to that effect.

RoseMartinze (

)