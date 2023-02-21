This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Unworthy Of Rivers Votes- Wike ;Presidency Not For Highest Bidder — Onitiri

Atiku Unworthy Of Rivers Votes Says Wike

Photo Credit:The Nation

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for hosting Rivers town hall meeting in Abuja saying he does not deserve votes from the State.

He said by such action Atiku had demarketed the State as unsafe and wondered why he should still want votes from Rivers on Saturday.

The Governor insisted that Rivers electorate would cast their votes on Saturday for the candidate trusted to be unifier and committed to the unity of Nigeria.

Wike spoke at Ogbakiri junction in Emohua Local Government Area, where he kicked off the reconstruction and dualisation of Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction.

The Governor said nothing could stop him and Rivers voters from the decision they had already taken on their preferred presidential candidate.

He said the people summoned and addressed by Atiku in Abuja over the weekend were not true Rivers citizens.

He said if such people claimed otherwise they should return home and be addressed by the presidential candidate.

Presidency Not For Highest Bidder — Onitiri

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

AS Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, renowned socio-political activist, Mr. Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, urged them to cast their votes wisely, warning that the Presidency is not for sale nor for the highest bidder.

Onitiri, in a statement, said: “Our country is bleeding at the moment, it, therefore, behoves Nigerians to elect a new set of credible, trustworthy leaders capable of alleviating them from poverty, insecurity and economic woes.

“Our next president should not be solely determined by money, as the Presidency should not go to the highest bidder.

As we go to the polls, Nigerians should vote rightly, wisely and vote their conscience. We should ask ourselves if this suffering is not enough.

“Looking back to the last eight years of hardship, bad governance and nepotism in the country, Nigerians should vote for capacity, ability and ideas.

“We desperately need to hire a president that will turn our country around, bring back our lost glory, unite the people and secure the country.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku–Ossai

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi can only defeat Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party.

Ossai said Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of APC’s bad leadership and can’t handle Nigeria’s pressure like Atiku.

He noted that Atiku is more prepared to be president than Peter Obi and Tinubu.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi winning this Presidential election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and South.

“I am sure he will defeat the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of the bad leadership his party has rendered to Nigeria and he can’t handle the pressure that comes with being a Nigeria President.”

Atiku Meets Rivers Supporters In Abuja

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abububar, on Sunday, met with his supporters from Rivers State at Continental Hotel, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The Abuja meeting came days after the PDP Presidential Campaign Council announced that it cancelled Atiku’s campaign rally scheduled to hold in Rivers State on February 14.

The PDP PCC said it cancelled the rally for fear of attacks allegedly by agents of Governor Nyesom Wike who, alongside four other PDP governors, under the aegis of G-5 governors, has refused to back Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Though Wike earlier granted approval for the PDP to use the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium for Atiku’s rally in Port Harcourt, he later revoked the approval and gave another venue, which the PDP PCC rejected.

Speaking to his Rivers supporters in Abuja, Atiku said the circumstances in Rivers State necessitated “the unique style of campaign” he adopted.

