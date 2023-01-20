Today’s Headlines: Atiku Under Fire Over No Vote, No Contracts Remarks, 50mindstional Vehicle: Delta APC Rep, Waive, requests car from Okowa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: Atiku Under Fire Over No Vote, No Contracts Remarks, Operational Vehicle: Delta APC Rep, Waive, requests car from Okowa

The All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party on Thursday knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his vote-for-appointments comments in Abeokuta.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The PUNCH reports that Atiku, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in Ogun State on Wednesday, said members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

The former vice president said the PDP can only win the presidential election if members work for the party’s victory in their various polling units. He was quoted to have said, “You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP. You want the PDP to return to power; please, I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.

The member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon. (Rev.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive has begged Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for an operational car.

Source: Vanguard News

Rev Waive, a fierce preacher of morality, now turned politician in a letter addressed to Governor Okowa, dated December 19th, 2022, and received at the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Okowa on 20th December 2022, begged the governor to consider him as one of the beneficiaries of Okowa’s car gift to Delta lawmakers.

Governor Okowa following the tradition set by his predecessors gave a contract for the purchase and supply of Ten (10) Toyota Land Cruisers for the 10 House of Reps members from Delta State. However, while the other nine members of the House of Reps from Delta State got their vehicles, Waive’s car was allegedly withheld.

FG revokes 3402 mining licenses

The federal government said yesterday that no fewer than 3402 mining licenses were revoked in the last five years because the allottees failed to use them.

Source: Vanguard News

Director-General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre, Obadiah Nkom, who disclosed this to State House correspondents when he was featured at the 63rd session of the ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also said the office generated N14.59 billion from 2018 to 2022 from issuance of mining licenses.

He said that the office revoked 3,402 titles that were not used, adding that the agency made sure only the right people were given licenses. He also disclosed that Nigeria’s coal was sought after all over the world. On revenue generation, he explained that in 2018, 2019, and 2020, the agency generated N1.55 billion; N2.38 billion; and N2.57 billion respectively.

Pastor Eno floors Akan Okon at Appeal Court – Udom’s aide

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Mr. Akan Okon a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State against Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the party in the State.

Source: Vanguard News

M.r Essien Ndueso, Media Aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen Thursday evening in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital. According to Ndueso, “The Appeal Court presided over by Justice William Daudu upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court Uyo, presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke, that the case on West African Examination Council, (WAEC) certificate forgery lacked merit.

The three-man panel, in the judgment delivered on Thursday, held that Pastor Umo Eno was the duly nominated candidate of the PDP having scored 993 votes as against a paltry three polled by the petitioner. “The Court maintained that Mr. Okon failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, his case challenging the eligibility of Pastor Eno as well as his allegations of forgery against the PDP candidate.

