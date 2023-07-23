Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Tinubu clash over judiciary intimidation,Gunmen attack Katsina estate, shoot resident dead

Atiku, Tinubu clash over ‘judiciary intimidation’

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over what he described as a sinister plot to undermine the Nigerian judiciary as well as democracy.

All Progressives Congress (APC) fired back, last night, describing the alarm as arrant nonsense.

President Bola Tinubu also responded, advising Atiku to allow the judiciary to carry out its duty without harassment.

Atiku raised the alarm in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja yesterday.

He explained that since the conclusion of the presidential election in February and the attendant controversies in its trail, there have been unfortunate developments that are saddening to many Nigerians.

According to him, it was needless to say that the election that brought the current government into office is the worst in the annals of democratic politics in our country, even though it was promised to be the best ever.

He said, “Consequently, the outcome of that election and the arbitrariness of the electoral umpire to declare a winner against the requirement of the law has been the reason Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and other parties in the election have chosen the patriotic path to challenge the outcome of that election.

Gunmen attack Katsina estate, shoot resident dead

Gunmen have killed a man identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi in Kankia LGA of Katsina state.

According to NAN, Abdullahi was killed on Saturday when the gunmen invaded a low-cost residential estate near the Kankia General Hospital.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles, and shot Abdullahi point-blank when he tried to question them.

The gunmen were said to have fled the scene after shooting Abdullahi.

Two weeks ago, gunmen invaded the same housing estate, kidnapping one person who is still in their custody.

Residents of the estate pleaded with security agencies to come to their rescue and to protect their lives and property.

Abubakar Aliyu, Katsina police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Suspected Poisonous Alcohol Claims Six Lives In Ogun

Six individuals have reportedly lost their lives due to the ingestion of a potentially toxic alcoholic beverage in Ogbogbo, located in the Ijebu-North East region of Ogun State.

The incident was verified by Omolola Odutola, the public relations officer for the Ogun State police command.

According to sources, the distressing event took place on Tuesday at a local hangout, where seven friends had gathered for a celebration.

It is reported that the fatal drink was allegedly provided by one of the friends who had brought it from his home, but suspiciously did not consume it himself.

Prior to the tragic incident, an intense argument had broken out among the friends but was eventually resolved. In the spirit of reconciliation, the individual who had abstained from drinking allegedly offered the bottle of alcohol that he had brought from home.

After their gathering, the six friends who had consumed the beverage went their separate ways. A few hours later, reports emerged that two of the friends had suddenly died, while four others had been rushed to the hospital.

Enugu govt asks citizens to defy sit-at-home, threatens sanction on erring public

The Enugu State Government has again urged residents to disregard Monday’s sit-at-home order by the factional group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their normal businesses.

The government directed the resumption of normal activities on Monday and threatened to sanction civil servants, schools, markets, and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directive in a statement he signed on Saturday in Enugu.

He said, “The Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal Monday sit-at-home order remains effective.

“In view of this, civil servants, schools, markets, financial institutions, business premises, and others, are hereby directed to resume normal activities on Monday.”

