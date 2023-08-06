Today’s Headlines: Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court; Senate Votes For Political, Diplomatic Solution

Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has suffered a legal blow in the United States where he had gone to seek information in his struggle for the seat of power.

His bid to subpoena the Chicago State University, United States ahead of the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal was rejected by a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States.

The court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the PDP candidate to get access to President Bola Tinubu’s confidential educational records at Chicago State University.

Atiku had filed the suit without due process. But sensing defeat, he quickly withdrew the case.

According to the Circuit Court papers, Justice Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice.

In the judgment of July 31, 2023, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn, and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Ruling on the matter, Justice Heneghan said “the case is dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court.”

Senate Votes For Political, Diplomatic Solution

The Senate is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to work out ways of resolving the impasse in Niger Republic. The Red Chamber decided yesterday that political and diplomatic options would serve all parties better in view of the age-long relationship between Abuja and Niamey.

The Senate position was shared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Jama’atu Nasri-Islam (JNI) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)

The Senators, who took time off their screening of ministerial nominees to consider the President’s letter in which he intimated the Red Chamber of the action taken by Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in Niger, also called for suggestions from ECOWAS Parliament on how to settle the crisis.

But it said that contrary to the apprehension expressed in some quarters, Tinubu did not seek its approval to go to war in that country.

The Senators, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, resolved as follows: “The Senate condemns in totality the military coup that took place recently in the Republic of Niger.

“The Senate commends President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of States and Governments of ECOWAS for their prompt response to the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Nigeria

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by virtue of his correspondence had not asked for the approval of the parliament or the approval of this Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

Why Benue Accounts will Remain Frozen– Gov

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday explained that his administration decided to leave the accounts of the state frozen to avoid the continuous looting of the state treasury.

Alia stated this during his maiden meeting with media practitioners in the state held at new banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.

The state government had in recent times said that some senior workers in the state were discovered to be drawing salary from three different places; state, local government and State Universal Basic Education Board.

Asked reason for the continuous closure of the state accounts, the Catholic priest- turned politician said he took the right decision to freeze the state accounts as hyenas and hawks were still hanging around.

He said, “Even as I speak to you, there are still hyenas and hawks waiting for anything to drop and they will take them out because landmines have been set, and I think we have done perfectly well.

“It is not yet time for the unfreezing to be done. I’m still looking at each of the parastatals, ministries and agencies and if you take a peep at what is there, you will be shocked and you will ask me to close the account until the end of the year.

2023 Polls: Opposition Taking Their Loss Too Far– Kokori

When it comes to unionism in Nigeria, Chief Frank Kokori has paid his dues, standing shoulders high as a tireless fighter and defender of the rights of the workers.

But this time around, he seems to be at variance with the way and manner the organized labour is going about its opposition to the fuel subsidy removal. In this interview, the former Secretary General of the NUPENG insisted that the threat of strike will be disruptive to the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and, therefore, called for sincere dialogue.

You must have been following the backlash of the subsidy removal and the activities of the orangised labour. What is your position on this matter?

I will plead with all Nigerians to understand that there is so much fraud in the fuel subsidy and it has to go. I have had reason to criticize the labour union for being docile for almost 20 years. They allowed refineries to close down for 20 years and they did not do anything about it. But now, they want to go on strike to force Tinubu to make the refineries work overnight. I think the organized labour should go back and negotiate with the government. The three presidential candidates in the last general elections agreed that the subsidy has to go. Atiku said it, Peter Obi said it and Tinubu also said it. There has been lot of frauds in the fuel subsidy. Some people have become billionaires overnight from it without sweat.

