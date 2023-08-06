Today’s Headlines: Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court; Niger Crisis: Senate Votes For Political, Diplomatic Solution

Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has suffered a legal blow in the United States where he had gone to seek information in his struggle for the seat of power.

His bid to subpoena the Chicago State University, United States ahead of the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal was rejected by a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States.

The court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the PDP candidate to get access to President Bola Tinubu’s confidential educational records at Chicago State University.

Atiku had filed the suit without due process. But sensing defeat, he quickly withdrew the case.

According to the Circuit Court papers, Justice Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice.

In the judgment of July 31, 2023, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn, and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Ruling on the matter, Justice Heneghan said “the case is dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court.”

Senate Votes For Political, Diplomatic Solution

The Senate is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to work out ways of resolving the impasse in Niger Republic. The Red Chamber decided yesterday that political and diplomatic options would serve all parties better in view of the age-long relationship between Abuja and Niamey.

The Senate position was shared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Jama’atu Nasri-Islam (JNI) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)

The Senators, who took time off their screening of ministerial nominees to consider the President’s letter in which he intimated the Red Chamber of the action taken by Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in Niger, also called for suggestions from ECOWAS Parliament on how to settle the crisis.

But it said that contrary to the apprehension expressed in some quarters, Tinubu did not seek its approval to go to war in that country.

The Senators, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, resolved as follows: “The Senate condemns in totality the military coup that took place recently in the Republic of Niger.

“The Senate commends President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of States and Governments of ECOWAS for their prompt response to the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Nigeria

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by virtue of his correspondence had not asked for the approval of the parliament or the approval of this Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

Ganduje Chairs First APC NWC Meeting Tuesday

The new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, will on Tuesday meet members of the National Working Committee in what will be his first official assignment as the leader of the party.

The development came barely two days after the former governor of Kano State was ratified at the 12th National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling party at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Aside from Ganduje, Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also ratified as the new national secretary of the APC during Thursday’s NEC meeting.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, a party chieftain, who craved anonymity, explained that the 73-year-old Kano State politician would chair his first meeting at the national headquarters of the party on Tuesday.

He said, “We are having an NWC meeting on Tuesday. It will be Ganduje’s first official meeting.

“I am sure it is an effort on his part to get familiar with the committee members in a more relaxed atmosphere following the stress of the NEC meeting that approved his appointment. Basiru has also promised to make himself available for the meeting.

On what will be the possible agenda for the meeting, the party chieftain disclosed that priority would be given to appointing officers for the vacant positions in the NWC.

Youths knock Bayelsa ex-Rep For Attacking Syl

Some youths operating under the aegis of Bayelsa New Generation Leaders have lambasted the immediate past member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, for launching attacks on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 governorship election, Timipre Sylva.

Sunny-Goli, loyalist of Sylva for over 20 years and stalwart of the APC, formally announced on Thursday that he had quit the campaign train of the former minister of state for petroleum resources.

The former legislator, who represented Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, claimed at a press briefing in Yenagoa that his benefactor and APC governorship hopeful did not have political structure to defeat Governor Douye Diri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.But the group stressed that Sunny-Goli misrepresented facts because for nine years he stayed away in Abuja and lost touch with vast majority of Bayelsa people battling poverty in a state blessed with abundant wealth and resources.

