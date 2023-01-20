This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Snubs Obasanjo On Ogun Campaign Stop, Ebonyi APC Members Die In Crash

Photo Credit: Google

Atiku Snubs Obasanjo On Ogun Campaign Stop

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was in Abeokuta for over five hours on Wednesday in continuation of his campaign tours but refused to pay a courtesy call on his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was the first time Atiku was visiting Ogun State after Mr Obasanjo overlooked him toendorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ebonyi APC Members Die In Crash

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Two members of the All Progressives Congress were, on Wednesday, feared dead following an auto crash along Onuebonyi Road, by Sharon Junction, in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the party supporters were in a chartered vehicle belonging to the Onitsha South Mass Transit.

Two Ex-Convicts Caught For Attempted Fraud

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Men of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, aka task force, have arrested two ex-convicts for attempted fraud.

The suspects, Abdullahi Mohammed and Victor Etuk, were arrested on Thursday in the Oshodi area of the state while attempting to swindle an unsuspecting lady.

The Director, Press and Public Affairs of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said the suspects had been convicted for similar crimes in the past.

FG Revokes 3,402 Mining Titles

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Federal Government says it has revoked titles of 3,402 companies for defaulting on the terms of their licences.

The disclosure was made by the Director General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Mr Obadiah Nkom, during a State House briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

Nkom said NMCO revoked the mining rights of companies that were not using their licences.

Lawyers Divided Over IGP’s Tenure

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The controversy over the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has yet to abate, following an announcement that he would not be retiring by March 1, when he would clock 60 years.

The PUNCH reports that the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi said the IG will not be retiring when he turns 60 on March 1, 2023.

Dingyadi stated this sequel to concern about the IGP’s possible retirement in the middle of the forthcoming general election.

Content created and supplied by: Eliasco51

News )

