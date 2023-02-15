This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Snubs Enugu’s Deputy Governor, Residents Protest Naira Scarcity In Kwara

Atiku Snubs Enugu’s Deputy Governor

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, snubbed the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Cecilia Ezeilo.

The incident occurred during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Enugu ahead of the 25 February elections.

Mrs Ezeilo, the deputy governor, had approached Atiku to exchange pleasantries after she finished addressing the crowd at the rally.

Photo Credit: Google

Residents Protest Naira Scarcity In Kwara

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday expressed their displeasure over shortage of new naira notes as they staged a peaceful protest in some popular areas of the metropolis.

The protest, involving majorly youth, reportedly started at Gerin Alimi and later spread to places like Oloje, Ogidi among other adjoining roads in the state capital.

El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello Storms Supreme Court Over Naira Scarcity

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, have arrived at the Supreme Court to monitor proceedings in a suit their states filed against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the Cashless Policy Regime.

The two governors arrived in the courtroom around 8:30 am in the company of their supporters and top government officials.

The Federal Government is expected to engage in a legal battle with three states challenging the implementation of the Cashless Policy Regime introduced by the CBN.

Biden Secures 100th US Judge, Blunting Trump’s Impact On Bench

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed the 100th federal judge appointed by Joe Biden, as the president attempts to dilute the impact his predecessor Donald Trump had on the courts.

Under the US Constitution, presidents appoint Supreme Court justices and federal judges for life, with Congress’ upper chamber confirming or rejecting the nominee.

In theory, judges are politically impartial, but their previous decisions and the president who appointed them generally shed some light on their beliefs and leanings.

Buhari Unwilling To Call Emefiele To Order, Says NEF

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says President Muhammadu Buhari is unwilling to rein in the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele so that old and new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes would co-exist for the next six months to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The group also said the naira redesign policy of the CBN and its attendant cash crunch demarkets the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

G5 Is Not Dead, Says Wike

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not split as is widely speculated.

Mr Wike stated this on Tuesday during the governorship campaign flag-off organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The rally was broadcast live on Channels TV and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

