Today’s Headlines: Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Billboard’s Removal, Wike Meets APC Chairman Ganduje

Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Billboard’s Removal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has flayed President Bola Tinubu over the destruction of billboards in strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory drawing public attention to the judiciary as Nigerians await the verdict of the court in the Presidential Election Petition tribunal.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the destruction of the billboards which had the inscription, ‘All eyes on the judiciary,’ as a clear evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s authoritarianism and assault on the freedom of speech.

Wike Meets APC Chairman Ganduje

Minister-designate Nyesom Wike met on Tuesday with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Wike met with Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.

A few weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu nominated Wike as one of his ministers.

Two weeks ago, Wike was screened and cleared by the Senate for the ministerial position.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At Least One Oil Worker Killed, 3 Missing In Seplat Rig Accident In Delta

Tragedy has struck at Seplat Energy company with at least one person killed.

Sources told SaharaReporters that five Nigerian oil workers and one British expatriate lost their lives while many others are still missing following an accident at the company’s ‘majestic rig’ near Ovhor Oilfield, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

However, the company in a statement said only one person was killed.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the newly acquired ‘majestic rig’, operated by SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture had 96 crew members and about six bodies have been recovered so far.

Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter

President Bola Tinubu has expressed immense sadness over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

