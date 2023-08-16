Today’s Headlines: Atiku slams Tinubu over billboards’ removal, Moment Wike Visited Ganduje In Abuja

Atiku slams Tinubu over billboards’ removal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has flayed President Bola Tinubu over the destruction of billboards in strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory drawing public attention to the judiciary as Nigerians await the verdict of the court in the Presidential Election Petition tribunal.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the destruction of the billboards which had the inscription, ‘All eyes on the judiciary,’ as clear evidence of “President Bola Tinubu’s authoritarianism and assault on the freedom of speech.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr. Shaibu said the directive by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria to pull down all billboards carrying the advert across Nigeria was uncalled for. “ARCON also dissolved the Advertising Standard Panel which is the statutory panel under the council charged with the duty of ensuring that advertisements conform to the prevailing laws of the Federation as well as the code of advertising ethics of the advertising profession,” the statement read in part.

Moment Wike Visited Ganduje In Abuja

Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at his residence in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Wike worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Eleos: Pioneering Bipolar Enucleation of the Prostate in Nigeria

Eleos Specialist Hospital became the first hospital in Nigeria to commence Bipolar Enucleation of the prostate. This is a new technique of removing very big prostates completely without opening up the patient utilizing special high tech equipment. Older methods of achieving the same thing include Holmium and Thulium Laser enucleation.

Speaking with Dr P.E Ngwu a Consultant Urologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, he said that unlike the conventional endoscopic methods for removing the prostate, with this method even the biggest of prostates will not need an open Surgery. He added that this method also offers the advantage of very short hospital stay as patients go home a day or two after the procedure and also return to work much earlier. The procedure is also very safe and more affordable.

FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele

The Federal Government on Tuesday applied to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar who approached the federal high court in Ikoyi with an oral application said the withdrawal followed the result of further investigations.

