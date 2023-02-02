Today’s Headlines: Atiku Respect Your Age Step Down For Kwankwaso, Wike GOVT Say PDP Romancing APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Respect Your Age, Step Down For Kwankwaso, NNPP Tells Atiku

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to respect his age and quit the race for its candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

NNPP also said that it was not in any discussion with Atiku over possible alliance or support in the February 25 presidential election.

This is as the Labour Party (LP) also said that it was not in any talk with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for possible support or alliance.

Rivers: Wike govt says PDP romancing APC, revokes venue for Atiku’s rally

The Nyesom Wike-led Rivers Government will no longer release Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The state government in January approved the venue for the event scheduled to hold on February 11.

Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green formally conveyed the decision of the administration to Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Differ On Loan Repayment

Presidential candidates of the four major political party have disagreed over repayment of loans Nigeria is owing internationally and domestically.

Nigeria, as of September, 2022, has a total debt of N44.06 trillion, and most of it was taken for domestic and foreign loans.

Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, narrated how they will bring Nigeria out of the debt burden.

APC, Buhari strongly behind Tinubu – Onanuga

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the party’s leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari are strongly united behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu toward a victory in the 2023 general election.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that all attempts by opposition elements to put a wedge between Buhari and Tinubu would fail.

