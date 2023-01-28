Today’s Headlines: Atiku Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke, Makinde, Okowa, Bag 2022 Govs Of The Year

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke, Declares Oyetola Gov

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the judgement of the tribunal that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke.

DAILY POST had reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Friday upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16th 2022 governorship polls.

Makinde, Okowa, Udom Bag 2022 Govs Of The Year Award

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) have received the Vanguard 2022 Governor of the Year Award.

The awards were conferred on the governors at 2022 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

PDP Rejects Osun Tribunal Judgement, Insists Adeleke Won

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified the mandate freely given to the party and its candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of the state in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The PUNCH had reported that the state governorship election tribunal nullified Adeleke’s victory and declared Adegboyega Oyetola, the winner of the election on Friday.

12 Opposition Parties Back PDP In Enugu

Group of Five (G-5) Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers), Dr. Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) on Friday commended their colleague, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his exemplary leadership qualities and role in galvanising the people towards ensuring that the PDP continues to win elections in the state.

The G-5 Governors also hailed Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District, for the love, solidarity and support he enjoys from the people of the state, declaring that they are confident that Ugwuanyi will lead the PDP to victory in the governorship, state assembly and National Assembly elections in Enugu State.

I See My Son’s Death As Test From God- Sule

Barely a day after losing his son, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says he sees the tragic death of Hassan as a test from God.

His 36-year-old son died on Thursday night after a brief illness. Hassan was buried on Friday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

