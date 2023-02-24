Today’s Headlines: Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot By Tinubu, APC To Compel INEC To Postpone Saturday’s Elections,2023 Election: Buhari Lands Daura, Katsina State For Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot By Tinubu To Postpone Elections

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foment violence in a few states in order to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s election.

He added that the alternative plan was to hold a staggered election whereby elections would not be held simultaneously across the country.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Lands Daura

Photo credit: channels television

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Daura, his hometown, Katsina State ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The presidential jet touched ground at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport at exactly 4:41 pm, ten minutes after which the jet was opened for the President and his entourage to come down and proceed to Daura on a white helicopter.

APC Rep Nwuzi Remanded In Prison For 10 Days

Photo credit: p.m news

A member of House of Representatives representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency Euphraim Nwuzi has been remanded in the prison for 10 days for inciting violence in a viral video.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna remanded Nwuzi who is seeking reelection into the lower chamber of the National Assembly from his constituency to prison on Wednesday.

Obi Restates Pledge For A New Naira

Photo credit: channels television

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to a new Nigeria if elected in Saturday’s keenly contested election.

Commemorating the end of campaigns in accordance with the electoral law, Obi penned his final message to his supporters on Thursday, promising that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, would “with our soul, mind, and body” be deeply committed to “A New Secured, United and Prosperous Nigeria!”.

Naira Swap, Fuel Scarcity Ploy To Frustrate Tinubu- Akeredolu

Photo credit: daily trust

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Thursday dealt a hard blow on President Muhammadu Buhari over the scarcity of the naira notes and the lingering fuel queues at petrol stations less than 72 hours before the presidential election.

In a statewide broadcast, Akeredolu slammed the naira redesign policy implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the “artificial” fuel scarcity, noting that they are both “lethal injections” deliberately introduced to create a crisis in the country and frustrate the Saturday’s election.

