Today’s Headlines: Atiku Promises To Change Security Architecture, Ortom Presents Official Vehicles Atiku promises to change security architecture

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to change the nation’s security architecture and grow the economy.

But he did not give specific details on what his administration would do to “change the security architecture” of the nation.

Atiku, who spoke at the party’s presidential campaign in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said between 1999 and 2015, the PDP grew the economy to become the largest in Africa.

Ortom presents official vehicles to LG deputy chairmen, spends N40. 7m to train youths

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has presented official vehicles to the 23 Deputy Chairmen of Local Government Councils in the state.

Similarly, the Governor also presented start-up kits to 43 youths of the state trained in automobile maintenance at the Innoson Kiara Academy, Nnewi.

This, the Governor said it is part of efforts towards economic empowerment for youths of the state.

Nigerian govt approves ​new trade union, Online Transport Workers

The Nigerian government has presented a letter of approval to the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made the presentation on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new union comprises all app-based transport workers, online transport services, and e-hailing drivers and operators.

Ngige noted that the registration was a milestone in labour administration, particularly in the trade union services segment.

Pantami counts gains as MAFAB rolls out 5G services

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta have highlighted gains of the 5G network as MAFAB communications rolled out 5G services.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of MAFAB 5G networks in Abuja on Tuesday, Pantami reiterated that the Gross Domestic Product of the nation has increased by 594 per cent following the laudable contribution of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

