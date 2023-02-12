NEWS

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Promises $10b Fund For Businesses, Gunmen Attack Okowa’s Security Team

Atiku Promises $10b Fund For Businesses

Photo credit: channels television

Atiku Abubakar says his government will support businesses, especially those in the South-East, and set aside a $10b fund for them. 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday.

(Photo credit: Google)

Gunmen Attack Okowa’s Security Team

Photo credit: channels television

Gunmen have attacked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s advance security team and killed three police officers. 

The Delta State Information Commissioner Charles Aniagwu confirmed the attack on Saturday in a press briefing in Asaba.

Nigeria Police Confirm 4 LP Supporters Injured By Hoodlums During Peter Obi’s Lagos Rally

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has said it has started investigations into the attack on supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party by political thugs in the state.

SaharaReporters had reported that some supporters of the LP presidential candidate were attacked by hoodlums in Lagos State.

Why Peter Obi Can’t Be In The Same Class With Tinubu- Reno Omokri

Photo credit: p.m news

Critic, Reno Omokri has attacked the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying he cannot be in the same class with the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said Tinubu built men like Fashola, Aregbesola, Fayemi, Ambode, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Fowler, Akabueze, among others.

CBN Appeals To Nigerians

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said the report claimed to be quoting CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned Naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials is false.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CBN spokesman, Osita Nwasinobi, said the CBN governor did not make such statement during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023.

