Today’s Headlines: Atiku Pledges To Restore Peace In Benue; Why I Won’t Stop Supporting Tinubu –Nnamani

Atiku Pledges To Restore Peace In Benue

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to restore security and peace to Benue State if elected in the February 25 election.

Atiku made the pledge yesterday during a campaign rally in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The presidential candidate, who sympathised with the Benue people over the loss of lives in the past eight years occasioned by the armed invasion, assured that his government when voted into power would return peace to the state.

“I promise you that if you elect me as your president just like I did in 2001, I came to Benue and made the Fulani to sign the peace accord with their brothers Tiv; I will make sure that peace returns to Benue State,” he said.

He pledged to create jobs for young people and rebuild infrastructure in the state, stressing that the experiences garnered during his reign as PDP vice president of the country would be brought to bear.

Earlier, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba, appealed to the party leadership to ensure that the internal crisis between it and the G-5 governors is resolved urgently.

The lawmaker representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has insisted that he won’t rescind his decision to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as president in the forthcoming general elections.

Why I Won’t Stop Supporting Tinubu – Nnamani

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The former Enugu State governor, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, said his continued support for Tinubu was because southern politicians in the PDP had agreed to back any candidate from the sub-region for the presidency, his right to freedom of choice, among others.

The PUNCH on January 20 reported that the PDP suspended Nnamani for alleged anti-party activities.

But, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday in Abuja, Nnamani described his suspension as a peculiar mess that will collapse in no time.

He said, “My suspension order was ill-conceived and unwarranted.My right to a fair hearing was violated because I was not informed or invited to speak on the matter of my suspension.

Photo Credit:Google

I Won’t Disappoint You Sheriff Tells Delta Voters

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday pledged not to disappoint the residents if elected.

Oborevwori, who is the Speaker of the House of Assembly, made the promise in Isiokolo, Ethiope East LGA, at a meeting with Chief Broderick Arigbodi, the Oloku of Agbon Kingdom.

He said having served as the longest speaker in the history of Delta State, he was well-equipped for the position of governor.

He said, “I have been in the house for seven years now and speaker for six years, and with the experience that I have gathered, I can manage the state very well.

He also canvassed votes for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying the party was well-positioned to solve Nigeria’s problems and rebuild the nation.

I Remain Taraba APC Chair–El-Sudi

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Barrister Tukur El-Sudi has insisted that he remains the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State despite his impeachment by a section of the State Working Committee (SWC) members on Saturday.

They accused him of breach of provisions of the party’s constitution, high handedness and refusal to reinstate some sacked local government chairmen of the party despite a court order.

El-Sudi told newsmen yesterday in Jalingo that his purported impeachment did not follow the party’s constitution.

He said for his impeachment to stand, two third of the party executives must endorse it.

He also claimed that he was not given a fair hearing to defend himself against any allegation as provided by the APC constitution.

He said, “Those that removed me should know that by simple logic, they failed to follow due process and abide by provision of removing any executive of the party as contained in the constitution of the APC.”

El-Sudi assured that the party’s crisis would not affect its chances in the elections.

Snakes, Goats Will Not Swallow Funds Under LP – Obi

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said a new Nigeria is possible under his leadership.

Obi said this on Monday at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said, “We have the magic wand to turn Nigeria around. We need leadership to secure and unite Nigeria; that is our number one promise. A new Nigeria is possible under the Labour Party. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes and goats swallow money.

“This year’s elections, they will come to you with religion, tribe and money, but tell them you are hungry. Collect the money they will give to you because it is your money and vote for us.

We can build a Nigeria where everybody is happy. They have campaigned with umbrellas and brooms for over 16 years now but only achieved insecurity and economic woes. This is the time of the youths. Now go and vote for our symbol, father, mother and child, to connect party politics with the people.”

He said his ticket with Datti would guarantee a proper place for the youths and charge them to mobilise themselves for the elections.

