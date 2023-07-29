Today’s Headlines: Atiku, PDP Govs Brainstorm On Party’s Future, Zulum Withdraws Ngoshe From List Of Commissioner Nominees

Atiku, PDP Govs Brainstorm On Party’s Future

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and some of the governors elected on the party’s platform have started consultations on the party’s future.

This is even as they await the outcome of the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting which was held at the Maitama residence of former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the General Sani Abacha military junta and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, on Saturday, was shrouded in secrecy.

However, a party source privy to the meeting told Vanguard on condition of anonymity, “It’s part of consultations among party leaders.

Zulum Withdraws Ngoshe From List Of Commissioner Nominees

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has withdrawn Dr Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe as a commissioner nominee.

The Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced this in a statement issued on Saturday, explained that the number of commissioner nominees is now down from 18 to 17.

Zulum’s decision was contained in a letter written to the Borno State House of Assembly on Friday evening

We’ll fight Nigeria like hell – Ireland’s Sheva

Despite being knocked out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland say they have scores to settle with the Super Falcons ahead of their last group game on Monday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday, after they were beaten 2-1 by Canada in their second consecutive loss of the tournament while Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia 3-2 to go top of the group on goal difference.

When both sides meet on Monday, Nigeria need at least a draw to advance to the next round, but the eliminated Irish are bent on playing for pride.

Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Appointed Eight Muslims Among 39 Commissioners After We Gave Him Massive Votes – Islamic Group, MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic group, has stated that the list of commissioners unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State failed to pass inclusivity and integrity tests.

Sanwo-Olu had transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designated to the State’s House of Assembly.

According to a tweet on Friday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, 30 per cent of the commissioner-nominees are women, while others are youths, technocrats and politicians.

Some members of the governor’s cabinet during his first term in office made the list, while a number of others did not.

Yahaya Bello reaffirms commitment to ensuring security in Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the security of the lives and property of the people of the state.

Bello gave the assurance when the new Commander of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lokoja, Brig. -Gen. Haruna Dasuki, paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Lokoja.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies in the state, including vigilance groups, in their effort in ensuring a crime-free society.

He praised the outgone Commander, Brig. -Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, and his colleagues from sister security agencies for their dedication in safeguarding the lives of the people of Kogi.

