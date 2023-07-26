Today’s Headlines: Atiku, PDP confused, President tells tribunal, Emefiele: Lawyers condemn DSS, warders’ clash as family protests re-arrest

Atiku, PDP confused, President tells tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are unsure of what they want from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC), President Bola Tinubu has said.

President Tinubu, in his reply to Atiku and the PDP’s final address, said this explains their contradictory prayers.

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the February 25 election after scoring 8,794,726 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election outcome, the PDP and Abubakar, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, are challenging Tinubu’s victory.

According to the Electoral Act, the tribunal has 180 days to determine the petitions, meaning the court is expected to round off all its activities on or before September 16.

Replying to Atiku and his party’s final address, Tinubu observed that they were praying the court to void the outcome of the presidential election on the ground that he allegedly failed to secure 25 per cent votes in Abuja.

But in the same breath, the petitioners want to be declared winners despite scoring less than 25 per cent.

Emefiele: Lawyers condemn DSS, warders’ clash as family protests re-arrest

Condemnation has trailed the conduct of the Department of State Services at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday during the court appearance of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS took Emefiele before the court for arraignment on Tuesday but rearrested and whisked him away despite that the court granted him bail and ordered that he should be remanded at the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

The situation led to a clash between DSS operatives and prison officials.

Emefiele was arraigned on two counts of illegal firearms possession before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

He was brought before the court in a white Hilux van accompanied by heavily-armed DSS operatives.

On arrival on the court premises on Tuesday morning, Emefiele, who wore a white jalamia and looked frail, was immediately whisked into the courtroom.

When the charges were read to him, Emefiele, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), who led four other senior advocates, moved an application for Emefiele’s bail.

But the DSS counsel, Mrs Nkiru Jones-Nebo, objected to the bail, saying she had not been served with a copy of the application.

However, Justice Oweibo, in a ruling granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20m with one surety in like sum.

APC sues Osun governor Adeleke for appointing self as commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has sued Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing himself as the state’s Commissioner for Works.

In the suit filed at the Osun State High Court in Osogbo, the state capital, the APC also sued Mr Adeleke’s deputy, Kola Adewusi, over his appointment as the Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.

Mr Adeleke disclosed his and his deputy’s commissioner portfolios while inaugurating 25 commissioners in Osogbo on 19 July.

But the APC, through its lawyer, Sherif Oluyombo, has urged the court to determine whether Mr Adeleke’s action of appointing himself and Mr Adewusi as commissioners is not a violation of Section 183 of the Nigerian constitution.

Specifically, the party is asking the court to determine whether “a state governor can… during the period when he holds office as governor, hold any other executive office.

Referencing Section 192(2) and (5) of the Nigerian constitution, the plaintiff prayed the court to determine whether “a person can be validly appointed a commissioner of the government of a state if his nomination is not forwarded to and received by the State’s House of Assembly for purposes of confirmation.”

EPL: Marcus Rashford names best player in Premier League





Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has named his best player in the Premier League.

Rashford has made 239 Premier League appearances for Man United since making his debut for the club back in 2016.

The England international scored 30 goals in all competitions last season for Erik ten Hag’s side to take his overall Manchester United goals tally to 123.

When asked to name the best player in the Premier League last season, Rashford picked Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“Last season it was definitely Haaland,” Rashford told Man United legend Gary Neville when posed the question in an interview on The Overlap.

“But over the last four or five years it is [Kevin] De Bruyne, 100%,” the 25-year-old added.

