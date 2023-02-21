Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Okowa ticket best for Nigeria—Lagos PDP, Soyinka Debunks Quotes on Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku, Okowa ticket best for Nigeria—Lagos PDP

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation, yesterday, disclosed that the presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa is the best for Nigeria at the moment.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

The State’s Coordinator of the group, Ariyo Oluwaseyi, who also doubles as the National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC) Campaign Director of the group, made this known during the mop-up exercise aimed at reaching out directly to the people at the grassroots to canvass votes for Atiku.

Speaking to the media at the exercise that took place at Lagos West Senatorial District (Oshodi-Isolo LGA), Oluwaseyi reiterated the need to rally support for Atiku and Okowa ahead of the election coming up this weekend. He said, “The Atiku, Okowa ticket is the best for the country at the moment and the need to support them and other candidates of the PDP to rescue Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized.

Again Soyinka debunks quotes on Atiku, Obasanjo, Tinubu

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has again debunked political quotes attributed to him castigating former President Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Vanguard

He also disowned quotes defending the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Soyinka who distanced himself from the quotes in a statement by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, said the person behind the fabrication of the quotes is a peddler of fake news who is ashamed to answer his name.

The fabricated quotes on Obasanjo and Atiku, reads, “TRUE TALK. “Quote me anywhere; Nigerians don’t need the likes of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them attested have tasted the two: Atiku Is Corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered….” – Professor Wole Soyinka.

Atiku Knocks Obasanjo, Reveals How He Stopped Former President’s Third Term Ambition

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said his intimate relationship with Nation Assembly members when he was vice-president enabled him to stop the third term presidency agenda of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Atiku made the remarks at the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation strategic engagement meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday night in Abuja. He stated, “During my tenure as vice president I developed a very intimate relationship with members of the National Assembly and it is that relationship that enabled us to stop the third term presidency attempt by President Obasanjo.

“I look forward to re-engaging you as you return to the National Assembly for your functions from the constitution to further deepen democracy development and progress of our nation.” PUNCH reports that while lamenting the current security and economic predicament of the country, the former vice-president noted, “Our nation has found itself in one of the most challenging times in the history of this country.

Nigeria better than we met it in 2015 – Minister, Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government on Monday said Nigeria has made tremendous progress, better than in 2015 when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, stated this when he was featured on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) live program, “Good Morning Nigeria” Mohammed said the Buhari government has met the expectations of Nigerians given the time frame and circumstances.

Speaking on the administration’s achievements, Mohammed said in 2015, the entire North East region was inaccessible and twenty of the twenty-seven Local Government Areas in Borno State were under the occupation and control of Boko Haram insurgents. The minister said presently no part of Nigeria’s territory was under the occupation and control of Boko Haram.

I’ll not join APC – Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has again dispelled speculations that he is gearing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike at the 114th Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite being impressed by APC”s support for the power shift.

Source: Vanguard

He told the Rivers monarchs, “I am not a member of APC and will not be. But, they have made me recognize that they are the heroes of this country. APC governors came out to say for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south.

“They said they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the south. They could have as well said no, it doesn’t matter. As governors, we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain. But they didn’t do that.

