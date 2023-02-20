This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Okowa Ticket Best for Nigeria—Lagos PDP, Soyinka debunks quotes on Atiku, Obasanjo, Tinubu

Atiku, Okowa ticket best for Nigeria—Lagos PDP

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation, yesterday, disclosed that the presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa is the best for Nigeria at the moment.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

The State’s Coordinator of the group, Ariyo Oluwaseyi, who also doubles as the National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC) Campaign Director of the group, made this known during the mop-up exercise aimed at reaching out directly to the people at the grassroots to canvass votes for Atiku.

Speaking to the media at the exercise that took place at Lagos West Senatorial District (Oshodi-Isolo LGA), Oluwaseyi reiterated the need to rally support for Atiku and Okowa ahead of the election coming up this weekend. He said, “The Atiku, Okowa ticket is the best for the country at the moment and the need to support them and other candidates of the PDP to rescue Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized.

Again Soyinka debunks quotes on Atiku, Obasanjo, Tinubu

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has again debunked political quotes attributed to him castigating former President Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Vanguard News

He also disowned quotes defending the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Soyinka who distanced himself from the quotes in a statement by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, said the person behind the fabrication of the quotes is a peddler of fake news who is ashamed to answer his name.

The fabricated quotes on Obasanjo and Atiku, reads, “TRUE TALK. “Quote me anywhere; Nigerians don’t need the likes of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them attested have tasted the two: Atiku Is Corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered….” – Professor Wole Soyinka.

Banks vandalized as more protests rock Ogun

At least two commercial banks in Ijoku, Sagamu area of Ogun State have been vandalized following a protest over the scarcity of naira notes.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST learned that the protesters who earlier gathered in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, set up barricades on major roads which disrupted the free flow of traffic. A youth leader in the town, Mr. Kayode Segun-Okeowo told newsmen that the development was a “motivated destruction and not a protest.”

“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It’s motivated to cause destruction. “Those behind this must stop,” he told newsmen. Some gun-Okeowo also confirmed that two commercial banks were vandalized by the protesters.

Court grants Yahaya Bello’s nephew N500m bail

A federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to Ali Bello, nephew to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi. Ruling on the bail application on Monday, Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, held that the offenses against Bello and his co-defendants are bailable.

Source: The Cable

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the 18-count charge “bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering”. They were remanded in prison pending when the bail application is moved.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Atiku #Okowa #Ticket #NigeriaLagos #PDP #Soyinka #debunks #quotes #Atiku #Obasanjo #TinubuToday’s Headlines: Atiku, Okowa Ticket Best for Nigeria—Lagos PDP, Soyinka debunks quotes on Atiku, Obasanjo, Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-20 15:58:07