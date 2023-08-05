Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs Meet In Abuja; Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode George Writes Tinubu

Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs Meet In Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors of the party are currently in a closed door meeting in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reliably gathered, has to do with the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election.

Don’t Invade Niger Republic, Bode Writes Tinubu.

Former military governor of old Ondo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has advised President Bola Tinubu against the invasion of neighbouring Niger Republic, saying any war is not a tea party.

George, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy in a letter yesterday made available to THISDAY, said he is writing as a patriot and a statesman.

Security Improved Under My Watch, Says Outgoing Katsina Brigade Commander.

The outgoing commander of the 17 Brigade in Katsina State, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose believes the security has improved in the state under his watch.

While handing over the affairs of the brigade to the newly deployed Brigade Commander, Oluremi Fadairo, on Friday, Ajose believed that daily attacks along the famous Jibia-Katsina Road among other vulnerable communities have also dropped significantly.

Coup: Nigerian Scheme, NYSC Debunks Reports Claiming Corps Members Would Be Deployed To Niger Republic.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting that corps members would be deployed to Niger Republic to enforce the restoration of democracy in the country.

The reports, which the NYSC described as a skit and baseless fabrication, have been causing significant concerns among corps members, prospective corps members, and their families.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Eddy Megwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the NYSC, said, “There is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform”.

