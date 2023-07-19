Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obi lack proof Tinubu’s election was rigged, GEJ meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

APC lawyers to PEPC: Atiku, Obi lack proof Tinubu’s election was rigged

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed to provide credible evidence to substantiate his allegation that the presidential election was rigged in favor of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: P.M

The APC has also said that Mr. Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s evidence against President Tinubu was minuscule and deficient. Both Atiku and Obi and their parties dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), challenging the victory of Tinubu at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The APC in its final brief of argument filed at the court through its team of lawyers led by Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, argued that Atiku and the PDP are not entitled to any of the reliefs they are asking for in their petitions. The APC held that the petitioners only dumped documents on the court and claimed that such documents were enough evidence to prove their allegations.

Goodluck Jonathan meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Tuesday.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, told journalists after the meeting that the visit was to brief the president on certain issues pertaining to the continent.

He said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali, and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

Jonathan had on June 13 visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, shortly after Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership.

EFCC disowns lawyer prosecuting Stella Oduah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed forgery charges in the name of the anti-graft agency against a former Minister of Ation, Stella Oduah.

The EFCC on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated to file any criminal charge against Oduah or prosecute her in any criminal matter.

Counsel for the EFCC, Helen Okonofun, told Justice James Omotoso that the police lawyer had been investigated by the EFCC as ordered by the judge last week.

She said the report of the findings would be filed at the court registry and be made available to the court thereafter.

According to the counsel, Mohammed was initially with the EFCC but was redeployed from the agency to the police headquarters on November 4, 2022 and had nothing to do with the EFCC since then.

In a short ruling, Justice Omotoso fixed October 4, 2023, for the EFCC to formally make the report of the findings available to the court.

Recall that the judge had last Tuesday ordered the EFCC to probe Mohammed and determine whether he was authourised to file charges against Oduah.

Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-Govt Protesters

Kenyan police Wednesday fired tear gas at protesters who took to the streets in defiance of a government warning after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed.

The opposition has vowed to stage three straight days of protests against President William Ruto’s government, alarming the international community which has joined calls for a political solution to the crisis.

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and other cities, and many frustrated Kenyans urged the two sides to bridge the impasse.

Police fired tear gas at scattered groups of demonstrators in Nairobi’s Kibera slum, an Odinga stronghold, while offices in the capital’s business district were largely shuttered.

It is the third time this month that opposition leader Raila Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

In previous rallies, police used not just tear gas but live rounds to disperse stone-throwing protesters, drawing accusations of heavy-handedness from civil groups.

Venomnews (

)