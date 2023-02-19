Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obi Hypocrites-Omowaye, Don’t Vote For Candidate Who Will kill Me-Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: Atiku, Obi hypocrites-Omowaye.

Both presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have been described as hypocrites for supporting the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee in Osun state, Engineer Remi Omowaye disclosed this in an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Osogbo.

According to him, to support the policy just because of political gain is pure hypocrisy, especially with the level of hardship the policy implementation has brought on Nigerians.

For us at the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Committee, we are not against the policy itself but the implementation is ineffectively and wrongly executed thereby creating avoidable suffering to Nigerians.

“For anyone to support that policy on the excuse of vote buying amounts to speaking from both sides of the mouth. Peter Obi’s team even yesterday urged FG not to extend the deadline in the face of a Supreme Court order, yet, the same team talked about rule of law and love for the masses.

Don’t vote for presidential candidate who will kill, jail me – Wike.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the people of the state will not vote for a presidential candidate that will either jail or kill him when elected into office.

Wike stated this while speaking at a campaign rally at Obio-Akpor LGA on Saturday.

He also commended All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors for their stance on power shift to the south.

Wike said: “We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me.

“Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure

I’m proud of Obi for doing what I could not do — Anyim.

The Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has lauded the Labour Party Prrsidential Candidate Peter Obi for doing what he could not do politically.

According to Anyim, Mr. Obi ability to bring labour party from nowhere to a position of reckoning, is a huge contribution to Nigeria political development.

Anyim, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen at the weekend where he also debunked allegations that he alongside other PDP leaders are partnering with the G5 Governors.

According to him, Obi, has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably, become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians.

Atiku has no credentials to be northern presidential candidate. ﻿

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, has said the forum has not adopted the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as consensus candidate.

Baba made the clarification on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.

According to him, though, Atiku had been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF had not endorsed him.

He dismissed the claims that the NEF’s 10th anniversary was to adopt Atiku as consensus candidate for the North, “Atiku has no credentials to be a sole northern presidential candidate.

