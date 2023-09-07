Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obi Head For Supreme Court To Challenge PEPT’s Judgment; PDP, LP Reject Verdict

Atiku, Obi Head For Supreme Court To Challenge PEPT’s Judgment

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The aggrieved presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have announced their decision to challenge the Presidential Election Tribunal’s judgments at the Supreme Court.

They made their decisions public on Wednesday shortly after the Tribunal pronounced their petitions dismissed.

In a bid to ensure quick filing of their appeals at the Apex Court, Atiku’s lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, requested the Tribunal to make a copy of the judgment available to him to enable his client to exercise his right of appeal.

He said that the former Vice President has directed that appeal against the decision be filed immediately.

Uche told newsmen that Atiku got judgment at the Tribunal but did not get justice, hence, his decision to go on appeal.

PDP, LP Reject Verdict

Photo Credit: The Nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have rejected the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the February 25 poll.

The PDP decision was conveyed in a statement issued late in the night and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

LP’s rejection was announced in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

But LP’s factional National Chairman Lamidi Apapa disagreed with party’s position. He hailed the verdict and said that the party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi had been on wild goose chase.

The statement PDP statement reads: “Few moments ago, the PEPC delivered judgment in the petition filed by our party, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the declaration of the APC and Senator Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by INEC.

Navy Destroys Vessel Loaded With Diesel In Rivers

Photo Credit: Punch

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday set ablaze another vessel allegedly used for illegal oil bunkering at the Abuloma jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The vessel, MV OFUOMA laden with about 20,000 illegally refined product was seized by the Joint Task Force tion Delta Safe, alongside a wooden boat used for transferring the product into the vessel.

The vessel and the wooden boat were pushed far into the deep waters to a safe location before it was destroyed.

Speaking at the site of the destruction, Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, tion Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, said the product was set ablaze after the Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority tested and confirmed it to be an illegally refined product.

APC Loses Second Senatorial Seat In Kogi

Photo Credit: The Nation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Kogi Central senatorial seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It is the second senatorial seat the ruling party has lost in Kogi State.

On Tuesday, the Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, had nullified the victory of Jibrin Isah of the APC as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial Election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in the district.

