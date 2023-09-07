Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obi head for Supreme Court to challenge PEPT judgment, Fire at MMIA basement

Atiku, Obi head for Supreme Court to challenge Presidential Tribunal’s judgment

The aggrieved presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have announced their decision to challenge the Presidential Election Tribunal’s judgments at the Supreme Court.

They made their decisions public on Wednesday shortly after the Tribunal pronounced their petitions dismissed.

In a bid to ensure quick filing of their appeals at the Apex Court, Atiku’s lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, requested the Tribunal to make a copy of the judgment available to him to enable his client to exercise his right of appeal.

He said that the former Vice President has directed that appeal against the decision be filed immediately.

Uche told newsmen that Atiku got judgment at the Tribunal but did not get justice, hence, his decision to go on appeal.

Fire at MMIA basement

Users and staffers of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, were hurriedly evacuated yesterday following a fire outbreak at the basement near the baggage reclaim section.

Safety personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire and Aerodrome Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene to contain the inferno.

A fire truck was also deployed to the scene to salvage the situation, just as the terminal was temporarily closed for emergency rescue operations

Similarly, fire also gutted the Accounts/ Administrative Unit of FAAN on the way to the General Ation Terminal (GAT), domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, Tuesday night.

The source of the fire was yet to be established, but it was learnt that investigations into the cause of the incidents had commenced.

APC loses second senatorial seat in Kogi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Kogi Central senatorial seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It is the second senatorial seat the ruling party has lost in Kogi State.

On Tuesday, the Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, had nullified the victory of Jibrin Isah of the APC as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial Election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in the district.

The tribunal, led by Justice Kemakolam Ojiako, declared Akpoti-Uduaghan the winner of the election, nullifying the election victory of APC candidate in the February 25 poll, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the district, Rotimi Ajayi, had announced that Sadiku-Ohere polled 52,132 votes to beat Akpoti-Uduaghan who had 51,763 votes.

The victory margin was 369 votes.

Tribunal: Folarin congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, APC

The former Senate Leader and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 Governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarinon, on Wednesday, congratulated President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress for their victories at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The PUNCH reports that the presidential tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as that of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for lacking in merits.

A statement personally signed by Folarin, described the judgment as a victory for democracy and good governance.

He said, “The judgment will act as a tonic that will further energize the President to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Folarin, therefore, called on the opposition to join hands with the president and the APC to move the country forward.

