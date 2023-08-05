Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obaseki, Others Arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting; ‘Buhari’s inaction, heavy handedness worsened insecurity’–Sowore

Atiku, Obaseki, Others Arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, are some of the eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one which was held a fortnight ago at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly caucus members, and representatives of the party’s Board of Trustees are expected at the meeting.

Buhari’s Inaction, Heavy Handedness Worsened Insecurity–Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the February 25 general election, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction and high handedness worsened the security crisis in Kaduna, the Middle Belt and the South East.

In a post his social media handle on Saturday, Sowore claimed that Buhari didn’t pretend he was a sectional head, insisting he actively ruled like a sectional head.

He went further to allege that the former President ensured his promise to conquer Nigeria in the interest of his primordial beliefs were undertaken to the fullest.

He wrote, “In what ways did the policies of the Buhari regime aid the insecurity in the Kaduna and Middle Belt and South East?

“Buhari didn’t pretend that he’s a sectional head of Nigeria; he actively ruled like a sectional head. He ensured that his promise to conquer Nigeria in the interest of his primordial beliefs were undertaken to the fullest.

Senate To Screen Keyamo, Other Ministerial Nominees Today

The Senate will resume screening of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 ministerial nominees for the fifth non-consecutive day on Saturday.

The red chamber had previously screened some nominees for confirmation on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those expected to be screened today are Festus Keyamo, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Lola John, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, and Mariya Mahmoud.

On July 27, 2023, the President transmitted a 28-man list to the red chamber for confirmation. He subsequently sent a supplementary list of 19 nominees to the Senate on August 2, 2023.

On August 4, 2023, the President withdrew a nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty from the list and replaced her with Keyamo and Mahmoud.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch and 13 of the nominees in the second batch.

On Friday, the Senate screened Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

GSK’s exit From Nigeria, job Losses Saddens Me_Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, Presidential election, Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the exit of the Pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), from Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

Obi, in a series of tweets, Saturday, said the reason given by the company for leaving portends a gloomy future for the country’s investment climate.

He said, “Today, I was saddened to hear that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is exiting Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

“Their reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening, that they are no longer perceiving any future growth of the country, which will be anchored on productivity.

The former Anambra state governor, equally said its that we’re at the point in our nation’s journey where multinationals are leaving the country and the local ones are closing down.

This, he said, were all consequences of poor management of our economy, as a result, millions are losing their jobs and our poverty index is worsening despite our already being the world poverty capital.

