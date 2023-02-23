Today’s Headlines: Atiku Not Perfect But Best Candidate—Dogara, Atiku Will Stop Borrowing—PDP PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Not Perfect But Best Candidate—Dogara

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara had declared the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the best option.

News Source: Daily Post

The politician and legal practitioner aired his opinion in a post Wednesday night on Twitter.

Dogara admitted the former Vice President isn’t perfect, stressing that those imperfect mostly get leadership responsibilities.

Atiku Will Stop Borrowing—PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will not be asking for debt forgiveness from foreign countries if elected.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

It said Atiku would rather ensure that the repayment terms and interest rates are in line with global terms.

It also promised that the former Vice President will stop borrowing.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the council’s Director of Voter Intelligence and Strategy, Osita Chidoka, said, “We are not asking them to forgive our debt, we are asking them to make sure that our repayment terms and our interest rates are in safe and global terms and we will be able to make sure that we fulfil those obligations as of when due.

Atiku or Peter Obi: Ohanaeze issues important statement

With few days before the presidential election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide issued a statement that aroused joy in the camp of Peter Obi.

News Source: PM News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, in its statement on Wednesday, said its endorsement of Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), remains sacrosanct.

The Organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Ogbonnia, who issued the statement expressed dismay over the recent endorsement of the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the women wing of Ohanaeze.

Please Don’t Punish Us Again—Apostle Suleman

Less than forty-eight hours to the most anticipated presidential election, the founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has begged God for a better leader.

News Source: Daily Post

The famous pastor who recently declared that himself and his family members would be casting their ballots for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated this in a tweet on his official handle.

He begged God to have mercy on the country and not punish the citizens for a second time.

He wrote, “God have mercy on us. Plsss lord..(Hab 3.2) Don’t punish us again with another bad leader.. Plssss have mercy.. Oh God,we take God beg you”.

Suleman and other men of God who were against President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidacy in 2015 had claimed that God allowed the current administration with the aim of punishing the citizens.

