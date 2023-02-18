Today’s Headlines: Atiku Not Northern Candidate- Baba, Won’t Vote Party Against Power Rotation- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku, Not Northern Candidate- Baba

A founding member of the Northern Elders Forum NEF, Alhaji Seidu Baba has said that the Presidential Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not and cannot be the candidate of the North.

The northern elder stated this in a brief interview on the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the NEF in Abuja.

Though Abubakar, a former Vice President is reported to have been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, Baba said there was no such thing, as Northerners do not believe in Atiku’s candidacy.

He also dismissed insinuations that the NEF 10th Anniversary was to adopt Atiku as the consensus candidate for the North, adding that Atiku has no credentials to be a sole Northern Presidential candidate.

The NEF refused to endorse Atiku as the sole candidate of Northern Nigeria. It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

Photo credit || Google

Rivers won’t vote for any party against power rotation – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the State will not vote for any party that has shown contempt for power shift from North to South in the Saturday presidential election.

The Governor said voters in the State would cast their ballots to preserve the unity of the country, which could only be guaranteed through power shift.

Describing the country as heterogeneous, Wike assured Rivers electorate would speak with their votes to preserve peace and unity and ensure inclusivity in governance.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign organised by the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He hailed Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for insisting that power must shift to the South.

He said the APC Governors had by such gesture demonstrated their belief in the country’s unity and the need for every section to be given equal stake.

The Governor, who called for vigilance, said persons desperate to become President while undermining citizenship of other Nigerians should know that peace remained more crucial than having insatiable apetite for power.

According to him: “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governorship who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.”

“For those, who are greedy about power, you can get power, you may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace, so when you become president you can govern the people well. Do you want a place that is in crisis?”

Atiku holds final rally, promises to deliver | The Nation paper

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has held his final campaign rally at his Adamawa home State with a vow to fulfil all his campaign promises if elected.

“We will work by our promises to make sure that we have a secured, peaceful country and a buoyant economy,” Atiku told the crowd of supporters at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta.

He said his government would unfailingly implement devolution of powers to the states and local councils and to empower them to provide good governance, among other campaign promises.

Atiku asked his fellow Adamawa citizens to vote him and not disappoint his party which made him its Presidential candidate in 2019 and has once again asked him to fly its ticket for the February 25 election.

2023 presidential election: APC, PDP in Zamfara epic battle

The political atmosphere in Zamfara State has become so tense as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the now opposition Peoples Democratic party, PDP, battle for the control of the State.

The APC and the PDP have been trading words since the ban on campaign was lifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, resulting in the arrest of some PDP chieftains in the State, including a former minister, Hon. Aliyu Ikira Bilbis.

Judging from the State political index since 1999, the PDP faces an uphill task in its bid to form the government in the State due to the continuous cracks on the walls of the party.

However, according to the State PDP chairman, Hon. Mukhtar Lugga, the leaders of the party have united to pursue one common goal, saying that no intimidation from the APC can stop the party’s determination to form the next government in the State.

“We are battle ready to wrestle power from the ruling party in the State, to rescue Zamfara State from the security and socio-economic challenges facing the innocent citizens.

“This is a democratic period but the people are reaping thorns in their apple farm,” he said.

Ortom urges Nigerians to work for violence-free general election

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged Nigerians to eschew abusive and violent tendencies to ensure violence-free General Elections.

Ortom made the call on Saturday during the 18th to 21st combined convocation ceremonies of Benue State University, Makurdi.

He said: “Let us shame our detractors and show them that we can conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

“I hereby humbly request that you all go out and perform your civic responsibilities as obedient citizens of the state.”

According to him, the denial of education is responsible for 80 per cent of the challenges the country is facing.

I’m proud of Obi for doing what I could not do — Anyim

The Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has lauded the Labour Party Prrsidential Candidate Peter Obi for doing what he could not do politically.

According to Anyim, Mr. Obi ability to bring labour party from nowhere to a position of reckoning, is a huge contribution to Nigeria political development.

Anyim, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen at the weekend where he also debunked allegations that he alongside other PDP leaders are partnering with the G5 Governors.

According to him, Obi, has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably, become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians.

He however maintained that he is still a card-carrying member of the PDP.

