Today’s Headlines: Atiku Knocks Tinubu For ‘Dictatorial Tendency’ Over Removal Of ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboards; Helicopter Crash: Villagers Relocate For Safety

Atiku Knocks Tinubu For ‘Dictatorial Tendency’ Over Removal Of ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboards

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 presidential election, has described the destruction of billboards which put up adverts that read, “All Eyes on The Judiciary” as evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s authoritarianism and assault on freedom of speech.

The billboards on Monday surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory, drawing attention to the judges handling the Presidential Election Petitions on the need for them to uphold justice.

Photo Credit: Google

Helicopter Crash: Villagers Relocate For Safety

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Villagers in Chukuba community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger have fled to neighbouring areas of Erena, Zumba and Gwada in Shiroro, following a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crash in their area.

Alhaji Akilu Ishaku, Chairman, Shiroro Local Government, disclosed this to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

NASS Clerk Disowns Akpabio, Says N2m Paid To Senators Not For Vacation

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Management of the National Assembly has denied paying a holiday largesse to Senators contrary to the disclosure by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a Senate plenary.

The parliament bureaucracy said the N2million it paid to each Senator was a statutory running cost of their offices, which was captured in the 2023 budget, and not for a jamboree or vacation as being insinuated.

Anthrax: Kwara Assembly Proposes Livestock Vaccination

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to direct the state Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to liaise with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to urgently embark on a statewide vaccination of livestock against the deadly anthrax disease.

This was sequel to a motion titled “Need for Urgent Control of Community Spread of Anthrax Pandemic in Kwara State” sponsored by the lawmaker representing Share/Oke-Ode State Constituency, Razaq Owolabi, at the plenary on Monday.

