Today’s Headlines: Atiku Is Northern Candidate—Yakubu, Wike, Ikpeazu Will Support Tinubu—Orji Kalu

Atiku Is Northern Candidate—Yakubu

Few days to the Presidential election, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu has said that Prof Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura and other Northern elders have directed that Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the candidate of the North.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Alhaji Yakubu who is the National Assistant Auditor of the ACF said among all the Presidential candidates, they observed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only one who has the capacity and competence to rule Nigeria.

According to the ACF chieftain, “ACF came to being as a result of certain happenings in the country. The emergence of ACF is to protect the Northern interest and so far, so good as we head to the polls in a couple of days, our elders, leaders in the likes of Alhaji Sani Zango Daura(the Danmasanin Daura) has given us a direction. Atiku is the candidate of the north and that is the direction we are going to follow.

Wike, Ikpeazu Will Support Tinubu—Orji Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu said some of the G-5 Peopl governors on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP (Integrity Group) will support the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Kalu stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, The 2023 Verdict on Monday.

Recall that the G5, which includes Wike, Ikpeazu and three other state governors, have been at war with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor noted that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu State will support Tinubu.

He said, “Tinubu is well-liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get a [sizable] vote in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu. And he’s going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State, so we’re on track,” he said.

Presidential candidate kicks as ADC endorses Obi

THE presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu, expressed his dissatisfaction on Monday, as the party endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the presidency, about five days before the election.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The decision did not go down well with Kachikwu, who described the actors as criminals.

“I have long warned about the criminals in the ADC who sold the party to the bigger parties. They have divided themselves into three groups and collected money from the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and Labour Party. One party, three endorsements—that is shameful!” Kachikwu said.

The endorsement came on the heels of a grand coalition for the Obi/Datti Presidency.

Poll: Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu not Atiku – Ossai

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi can only defeat Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Ossai said Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of APC’s bad leadership and can’t handle Nigeria’s pressure like Atiku.

He noted that Atiku is more prepared to be president than Peter Obi and Tinubu.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi winning this Presidential election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and south.

Elections: Adeleke directs security to arrest hoodlums

Ahead of Saturday’s election, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified criminals across the state.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Addressing service chiefs during the first Osun State Security Council meeting under his administration, Adeleke stated that a peaceful poll on Saturday and beyond would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and enhance further realisation of good governance.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday further said, “I convey this security meeting to review the state of security in Osun state and to strategise on how to further sustain the existing peace in our state. Osun has been largely peaceful. I attribute this to good governance and the tireless efforts of our security agencies.

