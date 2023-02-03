Today’s Headlines: Atiku Is Nigeria’s Public Enemy—APC PCC, GEJ; Others To Attend Amaechi’s Tribute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku is Nigeria’s public enemy, says APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25, 2022, poll.

Source: Punch papers

This is as the campaign council described the former vice president as “Nigeria’s number one public enemy” following the latter’s call for non-extension of the deadline for the old naira swap. In a statement by the APC PCC Director, Media, and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, the campaign council said the alleged current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity with its attendant hardship revealed the true character of Atiku as public enemy number one.

The statement read in part, “This is a man who wants to be President and does not mind even if he presides over the graves of Nigerians as long as his inordinate ambition materializes in line with the prophecy of his marabouts. “It is crystal clear to every Nigerian of conscience now that Atiku Abubakar and PDP do not mean well for our country. PDP and Atiku have become desperadoes who will wish calamity on the country as long as it makes them win an election they are destined to lose, spectacularly.

GEJ and others to attend Amaechi’s tribute

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the activities for the funeral of elder statesman and First Republic politician, Mbazulike Amechi.

Source: Punch papers

Also expected at the event is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is to serve as the chairman of the occasion, while the Senate President, Ahmed Lawa,n and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had been penciled down as the special guests of honor.

The ‘Day of Tribute’ for the First Republic Minister of Ation would also host the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Amaechi, who was also a First Republic lawmaker, died on November 1, 2022, and is to be buried on February 16, 2023, at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Armed robbers attack Akwa United players, officials in Rivers

The players and officials of Akwa United FC have been attacked by armed robbers on their return from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash against Kwara United.

Source: The Cable

In a statement on its website on Friday, the club said the attack occurred along Ogoni road, Rivers, at 6:48 pm on Thursday. Akwa United was returning to Uyo from Ibadan following a 2-1 loss to Kwara United on Wednesday when it happened.

The team’s convoy ran into a roadblock mounted by the assailants, but the drivers maneuvered out of the trap, which led to the vehicles being pelted with dangerous weapons and the windows smashed. Emmanuel Udoh, the team manager, said the attack happened between two police checkpoints. He added that no life was lost during the incident.

APC campaign: Atiku’s stance on deadline for old naira notes makes him Nigeria’s enemy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council says the stance of Atiku Abubakar on the deadline for the old naira note validity, makes him Nigeria’s “public enemy number one”.

Source: The Cable

On Thursday, the former vice-president had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to extend the February 10 deadline for the exchange of old naira notes with new ones. Abubakar said “election riggers” are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the elections so they could achieve their “evil plots”.

In a statement on Friday, Bayo Onanuga, the council’s media director, expressed dismay over the call by Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the deadline for the old naira notes. We are currently at a loss to understand what informed the current call of Atiku on CBN not to extend the February 10 deadline despite the unmitigated hardship still being faced by many Nigerians who could not meet their basic daily needs as a result of lack of cash from banks and the empty ATMs,” Onanuga said.

