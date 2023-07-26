Today’s Headlines: Atiku Insists Declaration Of Tinubu As Pres Illegal, Abiodun Meets With Obasanjo

Atiku insists declaration of Tinubu as president illegal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president is unlawful and unconstitutional.

He stressed that Tinubu must be removed from office to sanitise the country’s polity.

Atiku stated this in his final address to support his petition seeking nullification of Tinubu’s victory.

He maintained that Tinubu having personally admitted and as also confirmed by his witness that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government over the offence of narcotics trafficking and money laundering has no basis to contest for Nigeria’s Presidency.

Atiku dismissed the claim of Tinubu and his witness that he forfeited the $460,000 money in a civil court action.

The former Vice President argued that the definition and colour of “civil action” being given to the criminal forfeiture by Tinubu were of no moment and untenable because a United States of America Court acted on the indictment of Tinubu before imposing the forfeiture fine on him.

Gov Abiodun Meets With Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Lost N4trn Annually On Subsidy

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, after which he disclosed that Nigeria had been losing N4 trillion to fuel subsidy.

The governor arrived at the former president’s private residence located on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at 11.58 am and went straight into a private meeting with him.

Emerging from the meeting which lasted about an hour, Abiodun declined to reveal details of the meeting to journalists.

“It is a private meeting. A son does not have to have any reason to come and see his father, so I have come to see our baba and it is a private meeting,” he said.

Reps Vow To Recover Over $9bn Gas Flaring Fines From Oil Companies

The House of Representatives on Monday vowed to recover whooping sum of over $9 billion gas flaring fines imposed by Federal Government on erring local and foreign companies operating in the Oil and Gas Companies industry.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating gas flaring, Ahmed Munir gave the assurance in Abuja, during the post-investigative hearing briefing which was attended by various stakeholders drawn from Federal Ministry of Environment, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), among others.

Worried by the level of impunity being perpetuated by the operators, Hon. Munir vowed that the 10th Assembly will do within its powers to ensure the recovery of all unpaid levies as well as compliance with extant legislations and regulations.

He said, “I can assure you that we will not take this lying down. There are two ways to go about it, we have the issues of penalties that are not paid, amounting to about $9 billion or thereabout, that one is there. We know how to recover it.

“Secondly, going forward, those that are still polluting how do you ensure you get it down to zero and what are the penalties that are going to be out in place.

Boko Haram Suspects’ Arrested Over Plot To Attack Atiku’s Adamawa Residence

Four suspected Boko Haram members have been arrested in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, over an alleged plot to attack the residence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The spokesman for the police in the state, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the development to Channels Television in a telephone chat.

Nguroje said the suspects were arrested in front of Atiku’s residence and they confessed to being Boko Haram members on a mission to attack some target places in the state including the house of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 election.

The police spokesman also said the suspected terrorists have been handed over to the military.

Also, Atiku’s media office in a statement said the four suspects were apprehended at 09:44 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in front of Atiku’s residence.

