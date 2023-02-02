Today’s Headlines: Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks On Buhari, Wike Threatens Rivers Police Command

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks On Buhari

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, for what he described as hypocritical attempts to extricate himself from the failures of the ruling APC.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Tinubu’s latest verbal attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

(Photo credit: Google)

Wike Threatens Rivers Police Command

Photo credit: channels television

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has sent out a note of warning to the Police Command in the state to carry out their duties effectively or be prepared to be replaced by another security outfit.

Speaking at the Rivers state PDP campaign rally on Wednesday, at Elekahia. in Port Harcourt, Wike said, “and this is what I want to tell The Police, Rivers State Command you are the one supporting them to disobey the law to cause violence.”

Obi Campaigns In Sokoto

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday recalled his first encounter with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Addressing the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto State, Obi said he could attest to the religious leader’s antecedents from his first meeting with the Sultan 40 years ago.

Buhari Makes New Appointment

Photo credit: the cable

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Olusegun Awolowo as the secretary, national action committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Atiku Abubakar In Talks With Obi, Kwankwaso

Photo credit: leadership news

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has revealed ongoing talks with the candidates of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, for possible alliance or seek their support in the election.

Atiku disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday.

