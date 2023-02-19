This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northerners–NEF,Wike Hails APC Govs For Opting For Southern President.

Atiku hasn’t been fair to Northerners, we don’t know him – NEF.

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has denied report that it endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A member of the forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, who addressed the press in Abuja on Saturday, said the former vice president cannot be their consensus candidate.

According to him, the PDP candidate has not been fair to the Northerners to deserve their endorsement.

Wike Hails APC Govs For Opting For Southern President.

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

P/HARCOURT – Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for insisting on a president of the southern ex­traction in the coming presiden­tial election.

Photo Credit: Google

Wike also said the electorate in Rivers State would not vote for any political party that had shown blatant contempt for po­litical power shift and inclusivity in governance.

Atiku, Okowa Most Qualified To Lead Nigeria – Group

Photo Credit: Leadership News

A youth-based group in the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as New Generation, has described the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubarkar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, as most qualified to lead the country from May 29, 2023.

The group made this known during the end of a mop-up campaign exercise across the three Senatorial Districts spanning 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

According to the state coordinator of the group, Adamu Ibrahim, while addressing journalists at the event, he expressed his delight at the warm reception accorded to him and his team across the state, which he described as a testament to Atiku/Okowa candidacy’s acceptance amongst the people of the state.

24,254 PVCs uncollected in Sokoto – REC

Photo Credit: Punch News

As Nigerians approach the 2023 general election, no fewer than 24,254 permanent voter cards are uncollected in Sokoto State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Dr Nura Ali, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Press Centre in Sokoto.

The REC said Nigerians, especially people of the state, should rest assured of a free, fair, credible and acceptable exercise in the forthcoming general election.

Nura who spoke on Saturday at a Congress organised by the Sokoto State chapter of the NUJ also said a total of 241,091 PVCs had been collected in the state.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Atiku #Hasnt #Fair #NorthernersNEFWike #Hails #APC #Govs #Opting #Southern #PresidentToday’s Headlines: Atiku Hasn’t Been Fair To Northerners–NEF,Wike Hails APC Govs For Opting For Southern President. Publish on 2023-02-19 07:28:06