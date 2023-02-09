This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Has Transparent Past—Reno Omokri; Rivers To Join Suit Against Naira Swap Deadline

Atiku Has Transparent Past— Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to vote in the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar as the country’s president because he has what he described as a transparent past.

Pastor Omokri also said that, unlike other candidates, Atiku is a man with proven name vision to serve Nigeria.

Omokri said this in his 121st series on why he believes Atiku is the best presidential choice Nigerians can make in this coming election.

Rivers To Join Suit Against Naira Swap Deadline

The Rivers State Government has said it will join the suit filed at the Supreme Court to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the naira swap deadline.

Governor Nyesom Wike stated this yesterday in Central Abua, where the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked off its campaign for Abua/Odual LGA.

Only Kano, Jigawa, FCT Safe For Elections-CLEEN Foundation

CLEEN Foundation has said only two states and the Federal Capital Territory are presently safe for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Naming the states as Jigawa, Kano and Abuja, the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Gad Peter, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting the ‘2023 Election Security Threat Assessment’.

The executive director noted that 13 states were violence prone and the remaining 21 had pockets of violence in various quarters.

Peter named the violence prone states as; Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Benue, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Abia.

The report comes as the executive director said the foundation commissioned researchers across the six geopolitical zones to examine the security situation in relation to the elections and make recommendations for the successful conduct of the elections.

Suspicion, Anxiety Grow As Malami Opposes El-Rufai, Others

Twenty-four hours to the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the swap of the old naira notes, there is a high level of anxiety across the country.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday temporarily halted the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to ban the use of the old naira notes from February 10, 2023.

A 7-member panel led by Justice John Okoro halted the move while ruling in an ex-parte application brought by three northern States of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

The three States had specifically applied for an order of Interim Injunction restraining “the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Moving the application on Wednesday, counsel to the applicants, Mr A. I. Mustapha, SAN, had urged the apex court to grant the application in the interest of justice and the well-being of Nigerians.

