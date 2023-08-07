Today’s Headlines: Atiku has filed case against Tinubu in US– Aide; Bayelsa APC elders tackle ex-Rep over anti-Sylva comments

Atiku has filed case against Tinubu in US– Aide

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, said his principal has dragged President Bola Tinubu before the United States of America District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to Shaibu, Atiku’s suit against Tinubu is marked No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.).

He said the filing of the fresh suit was why Atiku withdrew an existing case before a Circuit Court in Illinois.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, is challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission that Tinubu won the poll.

Bayelsa APC elders tackle ex-Rep over anti-Sylva comments

The All Progressives Congress Elders Council in Bayelsa State has condemned the attack by a former member of the National Assembly, Israel Sunny-Goli, on the party’s governorship candidate for the November 11 election, Timipre Sylva.

They lampooned Sunny-Goli, who represented Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, for displaying “the highest level of betrayal and ingratitude towards Sylva during his so-called press conference” in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The APC elders council, in a statement signed by their chairman, Michael Adomokeme, said Sunny-Goli had lost political focus and that he failed to win re-election to the House of Representatives in the last general elections because of his incompetence.

They reminded Sunny-Goli that the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources was responsible for his rise in

politics.

Afrobasket: Shun hard drugs, FG urges victorious D’Tigress

The Federal Government has urged the country’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, to shun drug addiction and other forms of social vices for them to enjoy the benefits of winning the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Tournament.

Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, gave the advice on Sunday during a light reception organised for the team at the VIP lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Mining site collapses, kills four Bauchi illegal miners

Four illegal miners have been killed following the collapse of a mining site in Kogo Kadage village in the Yadagungume Area of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night when the miners were digging lead and trying to excavate it.

A community member, who didn’t want his name in print for fear of attack, said the illegal miners had been at the site for over a month before the site collapsed on them.

According to him, the dead bodies of the illegal miners were recovered from under the rubble.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu, described the incident as sad.

