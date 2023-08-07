Today’s Headlines: Atiku Files Fresh Suit Against Tinubu In US Court; Why Kano Ministerial Nominee, Maryam Shetty Was Replaced – Ganduje

Atiku Files Fresh Suit Against Tinubu In US Court

Abuja—The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said the new suit informed the decision of the former vice president to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

Shaibu said this in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “Waziri Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning.”

Shaibu said it was amusing that Tinubu and his supporters rejoiced over the development as if it were a Supreme Court judgment.

He stressed that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable, hence the president’s failure to identify a single former classmate.

His words: “In the last one week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university education history.

Why Kano Ministerial Nominee, Maryam Shetty Was Replaced – Ganduje

Ganduje while featuring on a Hausa program on a Kano based radio, monitored by Vanguard said she was replaced due to reactions that trailed her nomination as people took to the social media to make jest of her and questioning her competency for the job.

According to him, “In the process of appointing ministers, the president has people who will advise him from different states and the nation at large. Also, the President has the prerogative right to appoint whoever he deems fit as minister. He is also free to consult people from the state, because they are the ones who know the people who are fit to occupy such office. You know in the Villa, you have people do I know it all.

“So all of a sudden, we just heard the name. Since we know the President has the prerogative right to do so and as loyalists of the president who understand democracy, and knows you have to exercise patience we didn’t challenge the decision.

“But again, we don’t know her, and since we don’t know her, we can’t vouch for her competency for the job.

I Didn’t Draft Judgment for Presidential Election Tribunal_Fashola

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, has vehemently denied the baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judges.

Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

He condemned the individuals behind these dangerous allegations, referring to them as agents of destabilization.

Fashola has initiated the process of filing formal petitions against the offensive tweets and online reports with the management of the microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the National Communications Commission (NCC).

He urged the relevant security agencies to treat this matter with utmost seriousness, as it strikes at the heart of judicial independence.

Ayodele Fires Warnings To Tinubu’s Government

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) against attacking the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the attack against Niger Republic will lead to the downfall of Tinubu’s government because Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity and it will lead to a severe protest to end the current government.

The prophet noted that USA and NATO are only deceiving Nigeria and African nations other than destroying the continent.

Apart from the ECOWAS chairman, the prophet warned other African nations not to attempt going to war because it will spread around the world and that the plan is to make Africa the face of the third world war which God is strongly against.

“Interference the happenings in the Niger Republic will be the downfall of President Tinubu’s government. He must not try it because Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity, the chief of army staff must not approve it and the senate must also not try to approve it in the interest of Nigerian citizens. it will bring their government down because this will lead to a serious protest to end this government.’’

