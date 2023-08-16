Today’s Headlines: Atiku Faults Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards; National Heroes: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recently-concluded 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the destruction of billboards in strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory drawing public attention to the judiciary as Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The Federal Government had disbanded the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel due to its endorsement of billboards accused of attempting to manipulate the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with the slogan, ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary.’

A statement by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria had earlier conveyed the dissolution of the panel on Tuesday.

Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu has expressed “immense sadness” over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement. “They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

Air Chief, Niger Gov Meet Over Jet Crash

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala, and Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, are currently meeting over the surveillance jet that was reportedly brought down by the bandits.

Daily Trust had reported that at least 20 soldiers were killed in an ambush by bandits along the Zungeru-Tegina Road in Niger on Sunday night.

No fewer than seven other soldiers and five vigilantes sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries and were taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, the state capital.

Speaking during the meeting, the governor who first observed a minute silence for the departed souls, charged the air force and the entire military to be deterred with the actions of non-state actors.

Uzodinma Promises Land, Cash Gifts To Imo-Born Super Falcons

Photo credit: channels television

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commended the Super Falcons on their performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, promising land and gifts of $10,000 each to those from Imo.

The beneficiaries are Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale, and Tochukwu Oluehi.

The governor encouraged the players of Imo extraction when he received them at the Government House in Owerri, encouraging them to continue to make Nigeria and Africa proud on the global stage.

Photo Credit: Google

Confaamnews (

)