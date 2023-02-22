Today’s Headlines: Atiku Describes Wike As Coward, Labour Party Will Win Lagos—Datti Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Describes Wike As Coward

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is too cowardly to come out openly to sell the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Saharareporters

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said Wike would not be able to deliver his polling unit at unit 7, ward 9 in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

He was reacting to the governor’s jibes over the cancellation of the PDP’s presidential rally in his state.

Photos Credit: Google

Labour Party Will Win Lagos—Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has vowed that the party will win Lagos state in the February 25th presidential election.

Source: Vanguard papers

Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday.

He said a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket will not work in Nigeria, considering the multi-ethnicity peculiarities of Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed dismissed the same-faith ticket presented by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sanwo-Olu expresses confidence in Tinubu’s victory

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he is sure of victory for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential hopeful, Kashim Shettima, in the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Punch paper

Sanwo-Olu made this known today following a successful final rally held in Lagos State for the APC presidential hopeful on Tuesday.

The rally, which took place a day to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline for all candidates to conclude their campaigns, had in attendance the outgoing President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Tinubu didn’t throw Naira notes at Lagos crowd — APC

Lagos State Chapter of APC has described as fake, a report that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, threw Naira notes at a crowd in Lagos on Tuesday during the party’s grand finale rally.

Source: Vanguard papers

The rally was held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that the report emanated from the party’s opponents who were dazed by the success of the rally.

Ekweremadu: Organ trafficking victim contacted police, says court

The alleged organ tracking trial of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, continued on Tuesday in London, with the court hearing more about how the 21-year-old victim was allegedly trafficked to London to provide Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter, Sonia, with a kidney.

Source: Punch paper

BBC reported United Kingdom Court, Old Bailey was told how the young market trader walked into Staines Police Station, last May, and begged for help after sleeping out for three nights.

The PUNCH reports that the lawmaker was in June 2022 arrested at Heathrow Airport in London after Staines Police Station received a report from a young man claiming to have been trafficked into the UK.

Grewupwriter (

)